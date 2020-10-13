Last Sunday’s midseason premiere of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” put further strain on Sumit’s relationship with his parents. Despite his best efforts, Sumit couldn’t convince his father, Anil, and his mother, Sahna, to accept his relationship with Jenny Slatten. Anil advised his son to end his romantic fling with Jenny because she was too old for him. The battle lines appear to have been drawn between Jenny and Sumit’s parents, and fans have speculated that Sumit will have to choose a side. After going through the Indian reality star’s Instagram account, some hawk-eyed “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that Sumit has already chosen Jenny over his parents.

Fans suspect that Sumit may have proposed to Jenny

In a past Instagram post, Sumit shared a picture of himself having a good time with Jenny. However, fans noticed that Jenny was wearing an engagement ring on her left hand. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers suspect that Sumit has already proposed to his American girlfriend. According to ET, During Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Sumit’s mother declared that she would never accept Jenny into her family. Fans now feel that Sumit could have defied his mother’s wishes, and he will go ahead with his plans to marry Jenny without his parent’s blessings.

Sumit’s parents have declared that they will never accept Jenny

Some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their concern over Sumit’s ongoing conflict with his parents.

The Indian reality star recently opened up about the mental anguish he went through when he agreed to an arranged marriage. In a shocking revelation from the last episode, Sumit told his parents that he had attempted suicide on three separate occasions because he was unhappy in his arranged marriage.

The 32-year-old claimed that he had agreed to the relationship because he wanted to make his parents happy. Sumit has insisted that Jenny makes him happy, but his parents have remained defiant in their opposition to his relationship with the 61-year-old reality star.

Jenny has in the past declared that she will only extend her stay in India if Sumit proposes to her.

However, the American reality star has struggled to get along with her boyfriend’s parents. Anil and Sahna have alleged that Jenny lied about her relationship with Sumit during her first trip to India in 2013. Anil has alleged that the 61-year-old reality star pretended to be a tourist when she stayed with his family, and he was shocked to learn that she had an intimate relationship with Sumit. For her part, Jenny has defended her actions by claiming that Sumit’s parents had prior knowledge about her relationship with their son. Fans will have to tune in to next Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” to find out more about Sumit’s crumbling relationship with his parents. From his recent Instagram activity, viewers are convinced that the Indian reality star is prepared to cut off his family ties to be with Jenny.

