Nicole Nafziger and her boyfriend, Azan could continue their love story on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Fans have been following updates about the couple’s relationship on social media over the past few months. Nicole recently returned to the United States after spending close to five months in Morocco with Azan. The American reality star has insisted that she wants to spend the rest of her life with her Moroccan boyfriend, and she recently hinted that they could share their story with fans on TLC.

Nicole might return to '90 Day Fiancé' with Azan

In a recent Q&A session with her Instagram followers, Nicole revealed that she could feature on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé,” reports InTouch Weekly.

The 26-year-old reality star was responding to an inquiry from a fan about her chances of appearing on the popular reality show with Azan. The couple last made their appearance on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” which aired in 2019. Fans have now speculated that Nicole and Azan will appear on “The Other Way” due to Azan’s failure to secure a K-1 visa.

Azan and Nicole are planning to get married in Morocco

The Moroccan reality star cannot travel to the United States to start a new life with Nicole. However, the American reality star has revealed that she could make a permanent move to Morocco. Fans now suspect that Nicole and Azan are planning to tie the knot in the African country so that Azan can immigrate to America on a spousal visa.

The couple is likely to star on “The Other Way,” which documents the experiences of American citizens who leave the country to live with their partners abroad. Nicole has already spent more than four months with Azan in Morocco, but her stay did not impress “90 Day Fiancé” viewers.

Fans felt that Nicole had abandoned her five-year-old daughter, May so that she could spend time with Azan.

However, Nicole defended her decision to prolong her stay in the African country, stating that the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancelation of international flights. The 26-year-old reality star returned to the United States last month, and she has been spending a lot of quality time with her daughter.

Nonetheless, Nicole has insisted that she does not regret her decision to live with Azan in Morocco because her mother took good care of her daughter when she was away. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to seeing Azan and Nicole continue with their love story on TLC. The couple has claimed that they would like to have a child of their own in the future, and fans could get a chance to watch the two reality stars add to their family. Stay tuned for more news and updates on “90 Day Fiancé.”