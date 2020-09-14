“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still reacting to the heartbreaking events from Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” A few hours after her wedding to Michael Ilesanmi, Angela Deem received the devastating news that her mother had fallen seriously ill. The American reality star looked heartbroken as she told producers that she couldn’t get hold of her daughter to learn more about her mother’s condition. Fans have sympathized with Angela’s plight, and the American reality star informed fans about her mother’s passing in a past Instagram post.

Angela’s mother passed away

Earlier this year, Angela posted the sad news on her Instagram account.

It is worth noting that this is the first time fans come to know that Angela's mother died just after her marriage. She told fans that her mother was 77-years-old when she died on 8th February. However, since TLC airs its “90 Day Fiancé” episodes several months after it completes its filming and production schedules, viewers will get to watch the events leading up to Angela’s mother’s passing. Fans have also speculated that Angela could get to some intimate last moments with her mother in the ongoing season of “Happily Ever After.” The American reality star has had a difficult season, and the latest setback could take a toll on her.

Michael and Angela may finally travel to the United States together

While she is now married to Michael, Angela had threatened to call off the wedding on several occasions due to Michael’s alleged infidelity.

The 54-year-old has also been hiding the fact that she can’t bear a child for her Nigerian husband.

When the season began, Angela visited a gynecologist and learned that she had already reached menopause. Michael’s family has insisted that they want Angela to have a baby with Michael, but her visit to the gynecologist confirmed that she can’t have children. Instead, Angela had to undergo a cancer scan, and she is yet to reveal the results of her diagnosis to Michael.

Angela’s mother was a five-time cancer survivor, and it will be interesting to see how Angela handles her final moments with her mother on “90 Day Fiancé.” Even though her mother did not attend her wedding with Michael in Nigeria, Angela has claimed that she was happy after her mother approved the wedding. The two reality stars had to hold the wedding in Nigeria because Michael’s K-1 visa application fell through. However, now that they are married, Angela and Michael could travel to the United States on a spousal visa. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are hopeful that Angela will return to America in time to spend some time by her mother’s side. The upcoming episodes of “Happily Ever After” could feature more heartbreaking moments for Angela.

However, the American reality star has proved that she is strong enough to handle adversity.