Deavan Clegg’s love life has been a roller coaster ride ever since she made her debut on "90 Day Fiancé." Deavan married Jihoon Lee after their first appearance on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” but their relationship fell apart in this year’s second season. Earlier in the year, Deavan confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Jihoon. The American reality star is currently dating Christopher Park, a Los Angeles based actor, but fans have speculated that their relationship could be on the rocks after seeing Deavan’s latest Instagram post.

Deavan’s Instagram post

The 24-year-old surprised fans after she shared a cryptic message on the popular social media platform.

Deavan claimed that she was looking forward to starting over and being who she wanted to be. She added that she would no longer allow other people to dictate her life. According to Screenrant, a section of fans feels that she could be reconsidering her ongoing relationship with Christopher Park. Deavan posted the captioned the pic, "here's to new beginnings starting over and being who I want to be. Not who others tell."

Deavan and Christopher Park have been working on a documentary about their relationship

Jihoon and Deavan have had some bitter confrontations on social media. In a past Instagram post, Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing Drascilla, her six-year-old daughter. The American reality star has alleged that her abusive marriage to Jihoon has had a traumatic effect on Drascilla’s mental health.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers may never get an opportunity to watch Jihoon confront Deavan over her accusations since TLC barred the couple from participating in its “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Tell All episodes. However, fans could get some new information about the couple’s failed marriage in Deavan’s upcoming documentary.

In a trailer to promote her new project with Christopher Park, Deavan doubled down on her abuse claims against Jihoon.

She also criticized fans for failing to support her in her ongoing dispute with the Korean reality star. The 24-year-old alleged that her ex-husband had failed to pay the bills during their marriage, and she had catered for most of her expenses during her stay in Korea. She added that Drascilla had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after they returned to the United States.

Nevertheless, some“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their skepticism over Deavan’s allegations against Jihoon. Fans feel that she may have used the accusations to justify her decision to file for a divorce and date Christopher Park. The couple is expected to open up about their relationship in their documentary titled “toph & her.” Until then, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers can follow Deavan and Jihoon on social media to get updates about their stalled divorce proceedings.