The uncertainty surrounding Jenny and Sumit’s relationship could be resolved when the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” resume on Sunday. Before the show’s hiatus, fans learned that Jenny had a fractured relationship with Sumit’s parents, Anil and Sahna. Anil, Sumit’s father, claimed that Jenny had lied about her romantic relationship with his son when she visited India in 2013. According to Sumit’s parents, Jenny deceived them by claiming that she was their son’s Facebook friend and that she had visited the country as a tourist. However, in a recent interview, Jenny clapped back at her boyfriend’s parents when she revealed that they were aware of her intimate union with Sumit.

Jenny accuses Sumit’s parents of lying about her first trip to India

In the explosive interview, Jenny rubbished claims that she had hidden her romantic relationship with Sumit from his parents. Instead, the American reality star insinuated that Anil and Sahna knew about her intimacy with their son since she had started dating Sumit in 2011. Jenny accused Sumit’s parents of intentionally denying that they had prior knowledge about her romantic interest in their son. The 61-year-old went on to criticize Sahna for claiming that they were close friends.

Jenny declares that Sumit doesn’t want kids in his life

During the interview, Jenny claimed that she did not form a close bond with Sumit’s mother during her first trip to India.

Sahna had earlier claimed that Jenny had used the close friendship they had formed to entangle her son into a romantic relationship. While Jenny has admitted that Sumit’s mother was nice to her when she stayed in her home, she has alleged that they were never friends and that Sahna knew that Sumit was in love with her.

While concluding her interview, Jenny addressed Anil and Sahna’s recent claims that she was too old to have children with Sumit.

In a shocking revelation, Jenny declared that Sumit had no desire to have children. When they appeared on the midseason finale of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way,” Sumit’s parents revealed that they wanted to have grandchildren in the future, and they claimed that Jenny was too old to fulfill their wishes.

However, Jenny has insisted that Sumit loves her despite their 29-year-old age difference, and he is willing to spend the rest of his life with her even though it may be impossible for them to have children. The American reality star has revealed that Sumit’s brother Amit recently tied the knot and will be in a position to fulfill his parent's desire to have grandchildren. After learning about Jenny’s latest comments, fans are looking forward to seeing how she gets along with Sumit’s parents in the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”