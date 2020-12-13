“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been sending their condolences to David Toborowsky following the death of his father, Murray Toborowsky. The American reality star announced the devastating news on his Instagram account, and fans responded by sending him comforting messages. David’s wife, Annie Suwan, has been updating fans about the situation, and she recently shared a heartbreaking video to thank fans for supporting David during his difficult moment.

Annie consoled David as he gave a great tribute to his father

In the touching video, Annie asked her husband to say a few words before his father’s funeral.

David composed his emotions and explained that he was distraught to be burying his dad. While holding back tears, the 54-year-old reality star acknowledged that he was lucky to have Annie by his side. The 27-year-old comforted her husband by gently rubbing his cheeks as he gave a great tribute to his father. After the funeral ceremony, Annie and David recorded another video thanking fans for reaching out to him and sending their condolence messages over social media. The couple often posts cheerful and funny videos and pictures on Instagram, but David was visibly emotional and heartbroken in Annie’s recent video.

Fans have been sharing their comforting messages for David on social media

The Thailand reality star has stepped up her support for her husband over the past few days.

During their flight back to Arizona after the funeral, Annie shared a picture that showed David sleeping on her shoulder. She told fans that the American reality star had been crying on the airplane because he missed his father. Annie assured her Instagram followers that she would help David get through his grief. The 27-year-old concluded her post by declaring her love for her husband, and reassuring him that better days were ahead.

David has shared some sad news with his fans over the past few months. In addition to his father’s passing, the American reality star had asked fans in November to pray for his daughter because she had contracted the coronavirus. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel sorry for David, and they have had showed their overwhelming support for the 54-year-old reality star on social media.

David and Annie have been starring in their new spinoff series, “Spice It Up with David & Annie.” The two reality stars are among the most popular cast members to ever star on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. Following the recent passing of David’s father, several cast members offered their condolences on Instagram. Darcey Silva, Armando, and Kenny, Robert, and Anny as well as Stephanie Matto all sent consoling messages to David and Annie. The couple has provided fans with many funny and entertaining moments ever since they made their debut on “90 Day Fiancé,” and fans are praying that they will overcome their recent tragedy.