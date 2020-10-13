Rosemarie Vega has flourished ever since her time on the fourth season “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” ended. The 24-year-old reality starcurrently operates a successful YouTube channel that has more than 500,000 subscribers. In addition to her budding career as a social media influencer, it appears that the Filipino reality star could be considering a move in the modeling business. Rosemarie often posts some lovely pictures of herself on Instagram, but her latest photographs have left many fans in disbelief due to her stunning beauty.

Fans have urged Rosemarie to pursue a modeling career

"90 Day Fiancé” viewers have praised Rosemarie’s looks after she shared some professional photographs of her latest makeover on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Rosemarie star was wearing a beautiful white dress, which had a skillfully cut slit that exposed her thigh. However, Rosemarie’s close up picture was the highlight of the Instagram post. The Filipino reality star looked stunning in her long flowing brown hair, which brought out her dark eyes. Rosemarie's makeup made her appear like a professional model, and some fans have suggested that she should pursue a modeling career. To caption the picture, Rosemarie wrote that she had overcome every obstacle that had tried to destroy her.

Rosemarie looks more self-assured ever her break up with Big Ed

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have speculated that Rosemarie was indirectly addressing her failed relationship with Big Ed.

The two reality stars had a troubled run on the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days.”Many fans did not appreciate Big Ed’s disrespectful attitude towards Rosemarie. The American reality star repeatedly made some humiliating comments about Rosemarie during their time on the show. In one disturbing scene, Big Ed told Rosemarie that her breath did not smell pretty.

Many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers urged the Filipino reality star to stand up for herself, and she has looked confident and assertive ever since she broke up with Big Ed.

After seeing Rosemarie’s Instagram post, fans feel that breaking up with Big Ed was the best decision that the Filipino reality star has ever made.

Rosemarie looks more beautiful and self-assured than she did during her time on “90 Day Fiancé.” The 24-year-old has insisted that she is still single, but fans have speculated that she could be dating Stephanie Matto, her former castmate on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” When the show’s Tell-All episodes aired, fans learned that Rosemarie was bisexual, and they feel that Stephanie would be a great match for her. The two reality stars have not addressed the rumors about their secret relationship, but they have exchanged some flirtatious messages on Instagram. For now, it appears that Rosemarie is concentrating on growing her modeling career. Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Kenneth met Armando's family.