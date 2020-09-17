Larissa dos Santos may be working too hard to achieve her desired appearance. The “90 Day Fiancé” star has had a notable transformation over the years, and she looks different in her current run on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Despite Larissa’s efforts to improve her looks by undergoing multiple cosmetic operations, many fans have ridiculed her current appearance. Several new details have emerged regarding the extent of Larissa’s plastic surgery, which has led to “90 Day Fiancé” viewers to accuse the Brazilian reality star of being insecure.

Larissa spends a fortune on plastic surgeries

According to a report by TMZ, Larissa has spent more than $72,000 in her efforts to achieve a body similar to the famous American reality star, Kylie Jenner. Fans have learned that Larissa spent the large sum of money to enlarge her breasts to size 34DD, which is double the size of an average breast implant. Additionally, Larissa underwent liposuction on her tummy, and the fat removed during the operation was transferred to her butt. The Brazilian reality star has also had a nose job as well as Botox, fillers, and laser facials. It took close to seven hours for Larissa to undergo cosmetic operations, but a section of fans has expressed their disgust at the results of her plastic surgeries.

Colt mocked Larissa by calling her more plastic than human

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that Larissa may have altered her natural beauty by undergoing multiple beauty enhancement procedures. Fans have accused the 35-year-old reality star of going over the top in her quest to achieve a perfect body. Larissa’s decision to remove fat from her tummy and transferring it to her butt has also disgusted many fans.

In addition to the backlash from fans, Larissa has also received some criticism from her ex-husband, Colt Johnson. In a recent interview, Colt claimed that he couldn’t recognize Larissa because of her many cosmetic surgeries. The American reality star also mocked his ex-wife by claiming that she was more plastic than human.

Despite the disapproval she has received, Larissa has insisted that she is more confident about her body following her successful plastic surgery operations. The controversial reality star recently launched an Only Fans account, and she has been flaunting her sexy body on her new social media platform. In the past, Larissa has claimed that she would be willing to shoot a porn video if anyone offered her $500,000. Fans have speculated that the “90 Day Fiancé” star could soon make a permanent move into the adult film industry. For now, Larissa is happy to show off her new body to her paying customers on her Only Fans account. However, “90 Day Fiancé”