Paul Staehle wants his family back. After an explosive fight with his wife, the American reality star appears to be remorseful about his actions. Paul posted the confrontation with Karine on his Instagram account, and he shared the details of the police report she filed to his followers. Two months after their intense argument, Paul is trying to get back together with his wife, and he has been living in their shared house in Brazil.

Paul is determined to win back Karine

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their surprise at Paul’s recent activities. The American reality star has been renovating his Brazilian home, and he could be trying to win back his wife.

Paul has been living in the same apartment building with Karine’s family which has led fans to speculate that he is using Karine’s family to persuade her to drop their ongoing court case. The American reality star has let go of his earlier hardline position following his fight with Karine, but his main motivation for reuniting with his wife could be the fact that she is carrying his second child. And he already confirmed that he is in Brazil allegedly for Karine's delivery.

Karine is expecting her second child

In an earlier Instagram post, Paul revealed that Karine was pregnant with their second child. However, Paul is doing his best to be with Karine despite restraining order. The 35-year-old reality star has claimed that he will forgive Karine if she drops her rape allegations, but the Brazilian reality star has insisted that she will not change her position.

While Karine has rarely offered updates about her ongoing court case, she has called Paul a narcissist for trying to discredit her allegations on Instagram.

Karine has declared that she is ready to file for a divorce from Paul. However, she could change her mind after her husband’s latest attempts to save their marriage.

The two reality stars are currently starring in the fifth season of “Happily Ever After,” and they had a stable relationship before their fight in July. Paul had been trying to secure a nice apartment for Karine and their 17-month-old son, Pierre. Fans are looking forward to the upcoming Tell All episodes to find out whether Paul will succeed in winning back his wife.

Due to the existing restraining order, it is still unclear whether Karine will participate in the Tell All. Paul has claimed that he traveled to Brazil to keep his mind off his marital troubles, but his wife is still living in the United States. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are hopeful that the couple will solve their differences and reunite in time for the birth of their second child. Stay tuned for more news and updates. Let us know what you think about the couple. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the reality show. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show, fans will witness more drama in Elizabeth and Andrei's wedding.