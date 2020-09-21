Lisa Hamme may have endeared herself to many “90 Day Fiancé” fans after she responded positively to a joke about her age. The 52-year-old reality star featured on the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days,” and her relationship with her Nigerian Usman, crumbled when the show ended. A section of fans recently compared Lisa to current “90 Day Fiancé” stars Angela and Jenny, and they joked that the three reality stars were “The Golden Girls” of reality television due to their advanced age. Fortunately, Lisa did not appear offended by the fan’s observation.

Lisa embraces a joke about her age

After a fan brought the joke to Lisa’s attention on Instagram, the American reality star reacted by posting some laughing emojis.

It seems that Lisa does not mind fans comparing her to Angela and Jenny, and she has embraced her role as one of the oldest reality stars to ever feature on “90 Day Fiancé.” While Lisa could be in the same age range as Angela and Jenny, she does not share any similarities with the two reality stars when it comes to her love life. While answering the question about her comparison with Angela and Jenny, she posted the "agreed" emoji. Below is the mentioned picture.

Usman has claimed that he will annul his marriage to Lisa

Angela has been starring in the ongoing fifth season of “Happily Ever After” and she recently tied the knot with Michael during a past episode of the show. On her part, Jenny’s relationship with Sumit suffered a setback after his parents claimed that they would not support their wedding plans.

However, fans have speculated that Sumit and Jenny are engaged after they spotted Jenny wearing an engagement ring in her latest Instagram post. Jenny and Angela have gotten along with their younger spouses on “90 Day Fiancé,” but Lisa had a bitter break up with her Nigerian boyfriend Lisa.

Usman and Lisa tied the knot during their run on “90 Day Fiancé,” but a bitter argument during the show’s Tell-All episodes led to their break up.

In a startling accusation, Usman claimed that Lisa had called him the N-word during a past argument. Lisa admitted to using the racial slur, which led to fans petitioning TLC to ban the American reality star from participating in future seasons. Lisa and Usman have also exchanged bitter accusations on social media, with Lisa claiming that Usman turned their relationship into a scam, while Usman has argued that his wife swindled him out of his music earnings.

The Nigerian reality star has also hinted that he will seek an annulment to his marriage to Lisa. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still awaiting official confirmation on the couple’s divorce. While her love life is still unresolved, Lisa may have won over some fans with her latest Instagram post. Meanwhile, according to ET, Angela's mother dies after her Angela return. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the reality shows.