Paul Staehle is speaking up against cyberbullying. The “90 Day Fiancé” star has made headlines over the past month due to his publicized fight with his wife, Karine Martins. The two reality stars filed restraining orders against each other, and they are currently awaiting the determination of a court case in which Karine accused her husband of rape. Even though Paul remains innocent until proven guilty, some “90 Day Fiancé” fans have been bullying him and his mother on social media.

Paul shares the despicable messages he has received on Instagram

In his latest Instagram post, Paul shared a screenshot of some of the abuse he has received because of his ongoing feud with Karine.

One fan insulted Paul by claiming that his mother should not have given birth to him. The fan went on to insinuate that Paul was a waste of space and that he should cease his attempts to get back with Karine, and their 17-month-old son, Pierre because they are better off without him. To conclude the insensitive message, the fans called Paul lazy and jobless and cruelly declared that the American reality star should have been aborted.

Fans offer their support to Paul over the cyberbullying incident

A majority of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their support for Paul after he shared the horrible bullying message he had received. Paul claimed that many similar messages had flooded his inbox ever since he had his fight with Karine in July.

Fans are now sympathetic to Paul’s plight, and they now understand why the American reality star had recently threatened to deactivate his social media accounts. Paul has urged “90 Day Fiancé” viewers to stop abusing his mother, and they should wait for the determination of his pending court case before they take sides in his feud with Karine.

Over the past few weeks, Paul has attempted to bury the hatchet with Karine. The American reality star is currently living in Brazil, and he has told fans that the traveled to the South American country to keep his mind off his marital problems as he renovates his house. Fans have speculated that Paul is determined to win back his Brazilian wife, and he is using his time in Brazil to refurbish their house so that Karine can move in with him.

Paul has in the past claimed that Karine is pregnant with his second child, and he does not want to lose his family. Despite Paul’s reconciliation efforts, Karine has not dropped her rape allegations, and the couple will have to stay away from each other until their ongoing court case is determined in December. Until then, fans should avoid using social media to bully Paul and his mother. Stay tuned for more news and updates on “90 Day Fiancé.” Meanwhile, according to EOnline, the upcoming episode will show Kalani and Asuelu's troubled relationship.