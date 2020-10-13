"90 Day Fiancé" fans are furious with Nicole Nafziger. The American reality star has come under fire for posting some misleading news about her boyfriend, Azan Tefou. In a recent Instagram story, Nicole captioned her boyfriend's picture by writing the word "#RIP." Many of her followers thought that Azan had died, and they reached out to her to share their condolences. However, Nicole used her latest Instagram post to correct the false impression she had created regarding Azan's death.

Nicole clears up the confusion surrounding Azan's alleged death

Nicole sought to clear the confusion she had caused by insinuating that Azan had passed away in the Instagram post.

The 26-year-old reality star acknowledged that many fans had reached out to her to learn more about her boyfriend's alleged death. However, Nicole asked fans to click on a link to an article that would clarify her previous comments in a disappointing move. After reading the editorial, "90 Day Fiancé," viewers were relieved to find out that Azan was healthy and that Nicole had used his picture to direct her followers to a clickbait article that had listed the number of celebrities who had passed away in 2020.

Azan and Nicole already have wedding plans

Fans have slammed Nicole for using clickbait articles to exploit her Instagram followers.

The American reality star had admitted that she works for a clickbait company, and she uses her Instagram account to generate clicks for the company’s articles. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their disappointment at Nicole’s latest actions, and they feel that she should not have used her boyfriend’s picture to post her click bait articles.

Many fans feel that Nicole has been monetizing her relationship with Azan, but she has insisted that she has a genuine connection with the Moroccan reality star.

While addressing rumors about a possible return to the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, Nicole replied to a fan that she would have to get married to Azan before considering a return to TLC.

The American reality star revealed that she has been making wedding arrangements with her boyfriend.

In the picture below, Nicole answered a lot of questions asked by the fans.

In March this year, Nicole traveled to Morocco for a two-week vacation. The 26-year-old reality star had intended to spend the time with Azan. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nicole extended her stay in Morocco, and she recently returned to the United States in August.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have speculated that Nicole will return to the African country and tie the knot with Azan before they immigrate to America and start a new life together. It will be interesting to see whether Nicole and Azan will get married before their next appearance on "90 Day Fiancé." For now, fans are thankful that Azan is safe and healthy.

Meanwhile, according to ET, the show's latest episode revealed that Sumit had suicidal thoughts over his forced marriage.