“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to the return of the final episodes of “The Other Way,” this Sunday. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Sumit and Jenny’s relationship unfolds in the remaining episodes. Before the show went on a 6-week break, viewers finally got to hear from Sumit’s parents, Anil and Sahna. Anil, his father, told producers that he did not approve of his son’s relationship with Jenny. However, in a preview video clip by TLC, Sumit confronts his parents for failing to give his relationship with Jenny a chance.

Sumit has an intense conversation with his parents

In an emotional scene, Sumit confronts his parents for forcing him into an arranged marriage.

The Indian reality star questioned his parents for failing to support his relationship with Jenny, yet he agreed to their plans for an arranged marriage. While defending their position, Sumit’s parents claimed that his relationship with Jenny was odd due to the couple’s huge age difference. His mother added that Sumit had not thought about his parent’s happiness when he started dating Jenny. However, the 32-year-old reality star argued that his family had not thought about his happiness when they forced him into an arranged marriage, and he made a scary revelation.

Sumit opens up about his suicide attempts

“90 Day Fiancé” revealed he had attempted suicide on three occasions because he was not happy in his arranged relationship.

The Indian reality star told his parents that he took the first step in overcoming the dangerous situation by initiating divorce proceedings against his wife. Sumit’s parents looked horrified as he talked about his suicide attempts, and it will be interesting to see whether they support his current relationship with Jenny.

Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” could shed more light on Sumit’s previous marriage. From the preview clip, released by TLC, it appears that he was in a toxic relationship, and Jenny could be the reason why he reconsidered taking his life. The American reality has insisted that she wants to get married to Sumit, and she sparked rumors of a possible engagement after fans spotted an engagement ring on her finger in a past Instagram post.

However, Jenny has not confirmed the speculation about her engagement to Sumit, and fans will have to tune in to the upcoming episodes to find out whether the couple will take their relationship to the next level. Despite the criticism he has received from some “90 Day Fiancé” fans in the past, it appears that Sumit is ready to fight for his relationship with Jenny, and many viewers hope that his parents will change their minds and let him be happy.