“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still reacting to the latest twist in Jenny Slatten and Sumit’s love story. In Sunday’s midseason premiere of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Sumit had a lengthy conversation with his parents regarding his relationship with Jenny. Sumit’s father, Anil, and his mother, Sahna, had shocked fans earlier in the season when the accused Jenny of lying about her romantic relationship with Sumit when she made her first trip to India in 2013. In Sunday’s episode, Sahna took her objections to her son’s girlfriend a little further when she declared that she would never accept Jenny into her family.

Sahna declares that she will never accept Jenny

Despite Sumit’s efforts to convince his parents to give him their blessings so that he can marry Jenny, Anil and Sahna remained unmoved in their opposition to his wedding plans. Anil told his son that his friends and family members would ridicule him if he went through with his plans to tie the knot with Jenny. However, Sumit argued that he did not care about other people’s opinions as long as his parents accepted his relationship with Jenny. The Indian reality star confronted his parents over their decision to force him into an arranged marriage. Sumit revealed that he had agreed to the marriage because he wanted to make his parents happy. The 32-year-old begged them to give his relationship with Jenny a chance, but his mother maintained that she would never accept the American reality star into her family.

Sumit posted a cryptic message on Instagram after Sunday’s episode

Sahna pointed out that Jenny was almost twice Sumit’s age, and he would have to take care of her in the future instead of helping out his parents. Sumit’s conversation with his parents ended after his mother rejected Jenny, and it will be interesting to see how the two reality stars handle their latest setback.

After Sunday’s episode aired on TLC, Sumit took to Instagram to post a cryptic message about the future of his relationship with Jenny. The Indian reality star shared a quote from the Dalai Lama stating that, “Love is the absence of judgment.” Fans have now speculated that Sumit was addressing his mother’s actions during Sunday’s episode, and he could immigrate to the United States with Jenny if his family refuses to accept their relationship.

After watching the dramatic escalation between Sumit and his parents, viewers are now looking forward to the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Jenny has in the past stated that she will only stay in India if she gets married to Sumit, and the 32-year-old reality star will now have to choose between his family and his 61-year-old American girlfriend.