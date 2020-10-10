After a six-week break, the final episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will start airing on Sunday. Fans are looking forward to seeing how the couples on the show will conclude their storylines. Many viewers are particularly interested in Kenneth and Armando’s love story. The two reality stars were the first male couple to star on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, and although they have gotten along, Armando has struggled to convince his parents to accept his sexuality. In a preview clip for Sunday’s episode, the Mexican reality star introduces Kenneth to his family members, but his mother, Virginia, admits that she is still uncomfortable with her son’s sexuality.

The couple's situation looking similar to Sumit and Jenny's as they are also struggling to approve their relationship from Sumit's parents reports People.

Kenneth finally gets to meet Armando’s family

Armando looks tense as Kenneth drives into his parent’s compound, and the two reality stars acknowledge that they are not sure how the meeting will turn out. Armando tells producers that he is afraid that his parents will backtrack on their earlier promise to welcome him and Kenneth into their home. Even though he is worried about his parent’s reaction, Armando insists that he will have to cut off his ties with his parents if they can’t accept his relationship with his American boyfriend.

Armando’s mother is still uncomfortable with her son’s sexuality

Once they get out of the car, Armando’s daughter, Hannah, runs towards him and hugs him. She later walks towards Kenneth and embraces him, and it appears that Armando’s family will finally accept his relationship. However, in a disappointing turn of events, the Mexican reality star learns that his father failed to attend the family gathering.

Armando’s mother, Virginia, tells him that his father was too tired to appear at the event. After hugging her son, she has an awkward handshake with Kenneth, and she later tells producers that she is still uncomfortable seeing her son dating another man.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have speculated that Armando’s father skipped the family gathering because he doesn’t approve of his son’s relationship.

It will be interesting to see how Armando deals with his father’s attitude. Earlier in the season, the 32-year-old reality star opened up about his sexuality to his parents in a touching conversation. Unfortunately for Armando, the chauvinist culture in Mexico makes it hard for same-sex couples to feel at ease when they express their love towards each other in public. In a past episode, Armando and Kenneth suffered a traumatic incident after a man hurled homophobic slurs at them as they had a meal at a restaurant. Despite the challenges they have faced, Armando and Kenneth have insisted that the will not give up on their marriage plans. Fans are eager to see how their situation unfolds in the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”