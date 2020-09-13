Jess Caroline is standing up for herself after she broke up with Colt Johnson. Many fans were optimistic about the couple’s relationship when the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” began. Unfortunately, Colt and Jess broke up during last Sunday’s episode. Jess claimed that she decided to call off the relationship because Colt had cheated on her. However, in a recent Instagram post, Jess revealed that Colt mentally abused her during their time together.

Colt manipulated Jess’s emotions

Fans have expressed their support for “90 Day Fiancé" star Jess after she revealed that Colt took advantage of her emotions.

Jess has revealed that the American reality star played around with her feelings and lowered her self-esteem. Colt played mind games on Jess by frequently claiming that he loved her, only to turn around and call her a whore. Jess has admitted that Colt’s passive-aggressive behavior took a toll on her, and she fell into a deep depression. In addition to his disrespectful behavior, Jess also accused Colt of leaking her nude pictures to his friends.

Jess lost her job after Colt leaked her nudes

The Brazilian reality star has claimed that she lost her job after Colt leaked her naked pictures. Jess has told fans that her ex-boyfriend wanted to destroy her reputation. Even though Jess was depressed after she lost her job, she decided to seek help by signing up for some therapy sessions.

The Brazilian reality star also leaned on the support of her friends. During the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” Jess has struck up a friendship with Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa dos Santos, and she has credited Larissa for helping her get over her abusive relationship with Colt.

While concluding her Instagram post, Jess told fans that she had shared her story to help other women in abusive relationships.

She has advised her female fans to stand up for themselves if they are in a toxic relationship. The Brazilian reality star has declared that she will never settle for a man who doesn’t make her feel like she is the best person alive. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have Jess for sharing her story. It will be interesting to see how Colt responds to the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

During their break up, Colt claimed that he loved Jess, but he wouldn’t stand in her way if she wanted to leave. However, fans now suspect that the controversial television personality lied about his true feelings for Jess. The upcoming Tell All episodes could see Colt and Jess engage in a bitter confrontation regarding the real cause of their break up. After learning about Jess’s struggles with depression, “90 Day Fiancé” fans hope that Colt will apologize to his ex-partner for manipulating her emotions.