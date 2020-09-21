Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are set to be business partners in a new venture. The couple is popular on “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk” because of their witty antics, which have enabled them to build a huge following on social media. “90 Day Fiancé” fans may soon have an opportunity for one on one interactions with Annie and David after the couple announced that they would launch joint cooking classes for their followers.

Annie and David are set to launch a joint cooking venture

In his latest Instagram post, David announced that he will assist Annie in launching her latest cooking project. The Thailand reality star has in the past showed off her culinary abilities on Facebook, and she had posted several cooking videos before the coronavirus pandemic led to a shutdown in the United States.

Annie decided to concentrate on making face masks for frontline health workers, but she will now get back to doing what she loves with her husband. David has told fans that their new venture will be titled, “Cooking with David & Annie,” and fans will get an opportunity to learn how to cook like Annie.

Fans have praised David for supporting Annie’s dreams

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are excited about Annie and David’s latest business idea, and they have praised David for supporting his wife’s dreams. The couple has continued to have more success despite their humble beginnings. With the two reality stars looking to start a new business, fans have reflected on how far they have come ever since they made their first appearance on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise.

When he met Annie for the first time, David was just getting over his divorce, and he had traveled to Thailand to start a new life. The American reality star was fortunate to meet Annie, and after the couple fell in love, they decided to immigrate to the United States.

David and Annie are now living in Arizona, and they often share their daily activities with fans on Instagram.

Some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have urged the couple to consider starting a family since they have been married for more than three years. While David is open to having a child with Annie, he has revealed that he would have to undergo a vasectomy reversal. The American reality star already has children from his previous marriage, and he is no rush to have another baby.

For now, David and Annie are looking forward to growing their new cooking business. The two reality stars have not released the details about how fans will access their culinary classes. Until Annie and David provide more information about their new venture, fans will have to watch them on "Pillow Talk" every Sunday on TLC.