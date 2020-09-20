Karine Martins and Paul Staehle are still estranged following their nasty fight in July. Karine filed a restraining order against her husband after their quarrel, which led Paul to leave the United States for Brazil. The American reality star has been living in the South American country for the past few weeks, and fans do not understand why he has failed in his attempts to reconcile with Karine. Fortunately, for “90 Day Fiancé” viewers, Paul recently posted an Instagram video that explained his current situation with his wife.

Paul claims that Karine is struggling with her mental health

According to Paul, Karine has been struggling with some mental health issues, and he decided to move to Brazil so that he could give her some space.

The American reality star made the remarks while hanging out with some of his Brazilian friends, who enquired about his marital problems with Karine. Paul explained that the pressure of starring on the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé” had given Karine depression, and the stress of that had put pressure on their marriage. Following their fight, Paul claims that he moved to Brazil to allow Karine to have some time to herself.

Karine has not confirmed Paul’s version of events

Paul remains optimistic that he will get back together with Karine. In the Instagram video he shared, Paul declared that they would overcome their marital problems. The 35-year-old reality star revealed that he had been renovating his house in Brazil with the hope that Karine would move into the house once she returns to her home country.

Paul expects his wife to move back to Brazil so that she can live closer to her family when she delivers their second child. While Paul insinuated that his wife could drop their pending court case, “90 Day Fiancé” fans are waiting for Karine to confirm her husband’s claims.

Ever since she fell out with Paul, Karine has kept a low profile, and she has rarely given her side of the story.

However, the Brazilian reality star has insisted that she will not withdraw her court case against her husband. In a past Instagram post, Karine called Paul a narcissist after he tried to discredit her rape allegations. After their fight, Karine had filed a scathing police report in which she accused her husband of forcing her to have oral sex.

She also claimed that Paul had held her hostage at their home by installing cameras to monitor her every move. Karine has stood by her claims, and fans will have to wait until the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episodes to watch a possible confrontation between Paul and Karine. Even though Paul is hopeful that he will get back together with Karine, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still skeptical about the couple’s chances of reaching a compromise.