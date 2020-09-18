Despite their best efforts, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet couldn’t hold a perfect wedding. Fans were excited to see the two reality stars exchange their vows, for a second time, on the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” However, Elizabeth and Andrei’s wedding turned chaotic when the bride’s brother created a ruckus. Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, gave a drunk wedding toast criticizing Andrei for failing to secure a job. The incident sparked a bitter confrontation between Andrei and Charlie, and fans now fear that the Moldovan reality star could reconsider his marriage to Elizabeth, reports ET.

Andrei and Charlie almost come to blows during wedding

In a recently released preview clip, for Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” Andrei and Charlie are close to exchanging blows following Charlie’s drunk wedding toast. Andrei appears angry at Charlie for ruining his wedding, while Elizabeth’s brother accuses the Moldovan reality star of taking advantage of his father’s wealth. The two appear ready to engage in a fistfight, but Elizabeth’s father Chuck intervenes and urges Andrei to calm down. The “90 Day Fiancé” star follows Chuck’s advice and decides stand down.

Elizabeth claims that Andrei may never get along with her family

However, Elizabeth’s brother calls Andrei soft, and he declares that he won’t allow his brother-in-law to continue misusing his father’s money.

Elizabeth appears devastated as her husband and her brother continue their bad blood, and she pleads with her father to intervene. In her confessional, Elizabeth admits that she is afraid that Andrei will never get along with her family members. The American reality star claims that there will always be tension and drama between her husband and her brother, and it could hurt her marriage.

Some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have now speculated that Andrei and Elizabeth’s relationship could be on the brink of collapse after watching the chaotic scenes from their second wedding.

When the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” began, Andrei had a tense argument with Charlie during a family dinner.

Charlie questioned Andrei’s background in Moldova, speculating that the “90 Day Fiancé” star may have taken part in some illegal activities before he left his native country. However, Andrei insisted that Charlie had no right to interrogate his past. The confrontation led to some friction between Andrei and his wife. Elizabeth threatened to call off their wedding if Andrei failed to come clean about his previous life in Moldova. The couple eventually settled their argument when Andrei revealed that he was a detective in his home country before he fled to avoid getting involved in corrupt dealings in the police force. Nevertheless, Andrei could continue to have problems with Elizabeth if he fails to get along with her family.