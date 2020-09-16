“90 Day Fiancé” viewers could get another chance to follow Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s love story. The couple made their debut on the first season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” and their relationship status has been up in the air ever since the show ended. Fortunately, fans could get some closure over the couple’s storyline after Tiffany announced that she is returning to TLC for another season of “90 Day Fiancé.”

Tiffany confirms her imminent return to reality television

The American reality star made the announcement during her latest Instagram Q&A session with her fans. During the session, one fan asked Tiffany whether viewers would be seeing her again on the show.

The American reality star confirmed that she would be starring in a future season of the popular reality show, and fans expressed their excitement over the news. In her first run on “90 Day Fiancé,” Tiffany opted out of starting a new life in South Africa with her husband. Instead, she returned to the United States and has had a troubled long-distance relationship ever since. A section of fans has speculated that the couple could be on the verge of a divorce, but Tiffany recently came out to deny the breakup rumors.

Ronald and Tiffany could reunite in the United States

In a past interview, Tiffany claimed that she was still committed to her marriage with Ronald. However, she admitted that their current living situation had put a strain on their relationship.

Tiffany has been living in the United States with her two children, while Ronald is still stuck in South Africa. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen travel restrictions imposed on the two countries, and the couple will have to wait a little longer before they are reunited.

Following Tiffany’s announcement, fans are looking forward to seeing her return on TLC.

The American reality star has been updating fans about her daily life, and she often posts her weight loss pictures on Instagram. Tiffany and Ronald welcomed their daughter, Carley, in July 2019. After her pregnancy, Tiffany embarked on an ambitious weight loss program, and she has told fans that she has lost more than 20 pounds over the past 13 months.

If Tiffany makes a return on “90 Day Fiancé,” fans will learn more about her weight loss journey. Viewers will also get more clarity about Ronald and Tiffany’s relationship struggles. In January, the couple was on the brink of a divorce after Tiffany posted a message on Instagram announcing her separation from Ronald. However, the 28-year-old reality star made a sudden U-turn after she traveled to South Africa and talked over her differences with her husband. Ronald and Tiffany could reveal more details about their marital problems if they appear on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Meanwhile, the latest episode of the show featured Larissa's surgery.