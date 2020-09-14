Deavan Clegg’s popularity, among “90 Day Fiancé” fans, is slowly declining. The 23-year-old reality star has been starring in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” alongside her husband, Jihoon. While the couple tied the knot during their first run on the show, their marriage appears to be on the rocks after only one year. Fans feel that Deavan is to blame for her tumultuous relationship with Jihoon. The American reality star does not appear remorseful even though her marriage to her husband is about to end, and her latest Instagram post has angered fans.

Deavan wishes a happy birthday to her cousin

In her latest Instagram post, Deavan shared a picture of her cousin and she wished him a happy 19th birthday. Her cousin looked handsome in the picture, and fans have agreed on the fact that the boy was attractitve. The fans added that the 23-year-old reality star was trying to distract fans from her controversial break up with Jihoon. However, in a past Instagram post, Deavan insisted that she was not remorseful about her impending divorce with her husband.

Jihoon and Deavan are likely to get a divorce

The American reality star has accused Jihoon of blocking her on social media. Deavan has claimed that she has tried to reach out to her husband so that they can work out a co-parenting arrangement for their son, but he has ignored her calls.

Deavan has moved on from her failed marriage, and she is currently dating Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles. Deavan has shared several pictures of her new boyfriend on social media. However, fans have speculated that Jihoon could sue Deavan over the custody of their son, Taeyang.

Jihoon has told fans that he is yet to sign his divorce papers, and he could move to court to secure permanent custody of his son because Deavan has been cheating on him.

Jihoon has declared that he won’t pursue reconciliation with his American wife. Instead, the 29-year-old reality star recently moved into a luxurious apartment, and he has claimed that he is ready to move on with his life without Deavan. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the final episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” which will start airing on 11th October.

Viewers will get to witness the events leading up to Deavan and Jihoon’s break up. From their social media posts, the couple’s differences appear irreconcilable, and they could have a nasty confrontation during the season-ending Tell All episodes next month. In the meantime, fans have urged Deavan to stop using her family members to cover up her messy break up with her Korean husband.