Kalani Faagata is tired of her up and down relationship with Asuelu. The two reality stars had clashed on several occasions before the season finale of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” However, last Sunday’s episode proved to be the tipping point for Kalani after Asuelu lied about his whereabouts even though she had put a tracker on his phone. The couple decided to take a break from their relationship after an intense argument, and “90 Day Fiancé” viewers now fear that Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage is on the brink of collapse.

Kalani kicks out Asuelu after he breaks coronavirus protocols

Fans were shocked after Kalani bought a one-way ticket for her husband, who traveled to Washington to stay with his family.

The 31-year-old reality star justified her decision by stating that Asuelu was not serious about observing the coronavirus protocols. Asuelu had gone out to play volleyball with his friends, and Kalani pointed out that her Samoan partner would put her children at risk of contracting the coronavirus if he continued to go out despite the lockdown in Utah. The American reality star attacked Asuelu for failing to support her in their marriage. Kalani has always had to take care of her children as well as pay the bills, and she has declared that she doesn’t see the need of fighting for her marriage with Asuelu.

Time is running out for Asuelu to save his marriage

On his part, Asuelu told producers that Kalani had overreacted to his decision to go out and play volleyball.

The Samoan reality star defended his actions by claiming that he had been careful during the game. After his fight with Kalani, Asuelu left their home and traveled to the airport. In a heartbreaking scene, the 24-year-old revealed that he was sad to leave his family in Utah, and he said that he would miss Kalani and his kids.

However, his wife did not share his sentiments. Kalani admitted that she was disappointed after seeing Asuelu leave, but she wouldn’t miss him.

While Kalani and Asuelu appear headed for a divorce, fans will have to tune in to the upcoming Tell All episodes next Sunday to learn more about the couple’s future.

The two reality stars have had similar fights in the past, but they always find a way to resolve their differences. Unfortunately, Kalani may have given up on trying to make her relationship work with Asuelu. Fans now feel that Asuelu will have to step up and prove that he can be a responsible father for his children. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have accused the Samoan reality star of acting childishly ever since he married Kalani. After the couple’s latest argument, time could be running out for Asuelu to salvage his marriage. Meanwhile, according Ashley and Jay recently got separated.