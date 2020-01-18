"90 Day Fiance" fans watch season 7 of the show with growing irritability. Anna Campisi and Mursel add to their disappointment in a fairly lackluster season. That's mainly as she and Mursel communicate via a translator, and not the top-of-the-range kind either. She also annoys fans because they feel she placed her kids in an awkward situation. But, now she fell ill with multiple blood clots. Saying it's the "scariest thing" ever, she urged fans to see their doctors the moment something feels wrong with them.

Anna Campisi shares about blood clots in legs and lungs, '90 Day Fiance' blogger saves the post

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Anna shared an Instagram Story. They don't remain up for long, so "90 Day Fiance" blogger John Yates grabbed a screenshot. That means that fans can at least comment on the news. Showing his kindness, John captioned his post with, "Get well soon Anna!" But, some trolls commented. Not caring that Anna's not well, one wrote, "She needs to go away, her segment is the most frustrating thing I have ever seen." John Yates just responded with, "and people say I’m mean."

And he's got a good point.

After all, Anna really sounds ill. In fact, it could be a life-threatening situation. In her Story, the beekeeper explained all about her condition. She noted that she really got scared over the last couple of weeks. It all started off with "calf pain." later, it started swelling. Anna said, "The right calf" doubled in size compared to "the left." The "90 Day Fiance" star said that the condition really made her suffer pain.

Later, tests revealed "multiple blood clots."

Anna goes home but the '90 Day Fiance' star gets more complications

Anna told her fans that the health professionals treated her with "blood thinners," before sending her home. But, she awoke the "next night with pain" in her chest. So she returned to the ER. A "CT scan" discovered "blood clots in both lungs." Now on bed rest, Anna wrote, "This is the scariest thing I've gone through." She added, "Everything I've read on DVT and PE's really scary.

And, it can happen to anyone." Then she urged her followers to see a doctor if they feel unwell. As she pointed out, "it could save your life."

Many '90 Day' fans hope for a fast recovery

How bad are PE and DTV? Well, Pulmonary Embolisms involve blood clots in the lungs. The Mayo Clinic Website says, "pulmonary embolism can be life-threatening. However, prompt treatment greatly reduces the risk of death." The clots often follow Deep Vein Thrombosis, and the initial symptoms in Anna's legs pointed to that.

Responding to John Yates' post, Ann thanked him for the best wishes. Other "90 Day Fiance" fans mature enough not to troll on her also commented. One said. "I hope she will be ok this is a very scary thing to have my Mother passed away 17 years ago from a pulmonary embolism." Another noted, "Sending prayers and positive healing energy. U feel better soon."

John Yates did not enable embeds on his post, but readers can find him by searching Instagram for @johnyates327tv.

Anna Campisi Instagram Story Reposted by John Yates -

johnyates327tv pic.twitter.com/ydT2XAuvHO — Realitytv2day (@Videonews60secs) January 18, 2020

These are very nice and concerned comments. But, what do you think about a few trolls also hitting on Anna when she's actually potentially very ill?

Hopefully, Anna Campisi gets well soon, many fans said. Remember to follow the Reality TV Channel on Blasting News for more news about the cast of TLC's "90 Day Fiance."