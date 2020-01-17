AMC announced that they are wrapping up the "Better Call Saul" series with a sixth and final season in 2021. Season five is set to premiere February 23. AMC made the announcement during the Television Critics' Association Press Tour. The sixth season begins production this year and will air the final season next year.

Unlike prior seasons, the final season will be extended to 13 episodes. "Better Call Saul," Season 6 will be the final chapter for Saul Goodman and associates. Showrunner Peter Gould released a statement saying that he always wanted to tell the story of the questionable hero Jimmy McGill.

AMC and Sony helped make that dream come true.

'Breaking Bad' was the boldest move AMC has ever taken

Gould praised the fans and critics that made the show possible. As they begin the sixth and final season, Gould, cast and the crew are working hard to stick the landing. Approving a prequel for the hit AMC series "Breaking Bad," is definitely one of the biggest risks AMC has taken. AMC Studios President Sarah Barnett said it was one of the most rewarding and a joy to collaborate with the team on "Better Call Saul."

While some shows struggle after several seasons, "Better Call Saul," continues to succeed when it comes to storytelling and performances.

Barnett congratulated Vince Gilligan and Peter, the producers, writers, and cast on a strong run and are looking forward to a bright final season. News of the final season comes after "Better Call Saul," co-star Giancarlo Esposito, said that the plan was for the show to end with six seasons.

'Breaking Bad' characters returning for final season of 'Better Call Saul'

"Better Call Saul" is the prequel series set before the events of AMC's "Breaking Bad," and tells the transformative story of con man/lawyer Jimmy McGill into the personality of Saul Goodman.

"Saul," features several other "Breaking Bad" characters.

Peter has confirmed that several "Breaking Bad" characters will appear in the fifth season, including Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez. Fans are still hoping the series can somehow bring back hit characters including Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, the two key figures in "Breaking Bad." Gilligan is still holding out hope.

The fourth season ended in October 2018, with Jimmy practicing law under a new name, signaling his turn toward Saul. [VIDEO]Gould later told THR that he originally didn't have a set ending in mind.

Since "Breaking Bad," Gilligan has managed to expand the "Breaking Bad" universe with "Saul," and the Netflix hit "El Camino." "Saul" has definitely become one of the best shows on cable television. As AMC deals with the ending of "Better Call Saul," they turn their focus back towards "The Walking Dead."