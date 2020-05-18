Noah Cyrus, the 20-year-old singer, and baby sister to Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Saturday confessing that she has had a hard time growing up as Miley's sister according to People.

Noah Cyrus, also a very talented singer shared with her social media followers that life has not always been the easiest for her coming from a famous family, and it was especially "unbearable" at times growing up in Miley Cyrus' famous shadow.

Noah Cyrus' different in many ways from Miley

Noah talked during her post about her new EP, "The End of Everything" and became very emotional when speaking about one song in particular.

That song titled "Young and Sad" which was written about growing up in Miley's shadow, and the strong emotions she endured throughout her life in doing so.

The "July" hitmaker revealed that she was given a hard time by pretty much everyone just because she was Miley's younger sister. She went on to confess that it was tough because she "always felt like she was the person that no one gave a s**t about based on social media comments over the years.

Noah Cyrus claims she felt ignored

Noah claims she endured a lot of pain which is why she writes. Following in her family's footsteps behind Miley has always affected her in many ways.

She also reveals that she has struggled with anxiety and depression since she was around ten-years-old.

Noah Cyrus claims that she felt it was time to open up to her fans about her feelings, and feels now that she has she will most likely never speak publicly about them again. Miley Cyrus spoke out in a past interview in 2017 revealing her feelings about her sister, and how proud she is of her determination to follow her dreams.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

She also stated that she hoped that Noah's career in music never kept her from staying true and authentic to herself.

Miley Cyrus' proud sisterly love for Noah

Miley also revealed one big piece of sisterly advice when it comes to dealing with social media. That advice to always keep your Instagram comments turned off," Miley said.

"Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don’t Google yourself." Noah as the youngest sister has admitted that she does not always like when her big sisters give her advice, it is a younger sibling rebellion of sorts.

The Cyrus family is not the only family with multiple Celebrities among their mix, we are sure that many other famous siblings have also felt somewhat simular emotions growing up with famous family members throughout times such as the Osmonds, Jacksons, Bee Gees and Ann and Nancy Wilson are a few that spring to mind. While the Cyrus family is very different from Osmonds, to say the least one that remains the same is sibling rivalry of some form. We are just glad that most siblings have seemed to work these issues out and keep moving on with their careers for the most part.

Noah Cyrus has carved her own path in the music world. When it comes to her relationship with her sister Miley, the two have a special bond that will never be broken. Looking at Noah's rising popularity and fan following it is safe to assume that the youngest Cyrus sister's future looks to be very different from Miley's, with years of success coming her way.