Lisa Hamme has a lot of "90 Day Fiance" fans talking again. This was after she changed her Instagram name, which a lot of fans took as a clue that she had already married Usman Umar. The "90 Day Fiance" star is now named Fatima Lisa Umar on the social media platform. The fact that she was confident enough to use Usman’s last name raised a lot of eyebrows. Could this actually mean that the two reality stars settled their differences enough to tie the knot?

Lisa also recently uploaded a photo of Usman on her Instagram account. In the caption, she called on Allah to protect their marriage. She put the caption "Stay strong my husband Allah will protect our marriage from demons." This made a lot of people curious as fans wanted to know who Lisa was referring to as Demons.

Her followers wanted to ask if she is now finally confirming that they have already married each other. However, she turned off commenting for the post.

Lisa Hamme confronts Usman Umar over messages on '90 Day Fiance'

In a recent episode of "90 Day Fiance," Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar had yet another argument. She became angry after she saw a phone message Usman wrote to another woman where he said that he loved her. Usman tried to defend himself, saying that he tells that to everyone. In the end, Lisa believed his explanation. However, she also said that he can’t blame her for being angry. She said that she has been cheated on by past partners so she has a lot of trust issues.

Usman beginning to question the benefits of putting up with Lisa's behavior

It can be recalled that Usman Umar was beginning to doubt if he wants to marry Lisa Hamme. He questioned his self if he will be able to put up with her behavior. He was always vocal about his desire to go to America to fulfill his dreams.

However, due to the verbal abuse, he gets from Lisa, he was starting to think that it may not be worth it.

Lisa admits to using the N-word

In other news, Lisa Hamme recently admitted that she called Usman Umar the N-word. However, she thinks that everybody is making a fuss out of nothing. She addressed the issue during an Instagram Live while she was in a Target parking lot.

At first, she first thanked fans for remaining “kind” to her while the show is airing. She then said that she had already apologized for the “bad word.” However, she also called out people for saying that she is racist.

Usman was the one who revealed that Lisa called him the N-word. This happened during the "Tell-All" special of the season, which was leaked before it was scheduled to air. Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar are part of the cast of "Before the 90 Days." To know if they will eventually marry, watch the next episode of the "90 Day Fiance" show. Let us know what you think about Lisa and Usman's relationship, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."