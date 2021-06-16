Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together again as a couple. Bennifer fans are thrilled to see Jen and Ben have rekindled their love. Hollywood News Daily reports that things between the couple appear to be moving along at an accelerated speed.

Wasting no time, Jennifer Lopez and Affleck reunited just weeks after Jen broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez following cheating rumors. The happy couple was spotted on Sunday in Malibu, joining Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme and other members of the singer's family for dinner at Nobu.

Bennifer marriage in the future

The family reportedly joined together in celebration of Jennifer's sister Linda's 50th birthday. Page Six reports that Affleck and Lopez could hardly contain themselves and were very affectionate with each other during the celebration. The dinner party broke up within a couple of hours, and Bennifer walked Lopez's twins outside to say goodbye. The pair, swooning over each other, made their exit arm-in-arm to their car.

Things seem to be moving along rather quickly between the two. Per Page Six, sources close to Jennifer Lopez revealed that her family is delighted the pair have reunited. Now that both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are single, the source reveals it feels natural for them to gravitate towards each other once again.

"It is as if they never split."

It is not known whether, or not Jennifer Lopez has spent any bonding time with Ben's kids. Jennifer Garner, Ben's former wife does not appear to be bothered by her ex-husband and Lopez's reconciliation. However, that does not mean she has allowed Affleck and Lopez to spend time with the kids, just yet, Affleck and Garner share three children together, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son, Samuel, 9.

A-Rod over Jennifer Lopez split

Over the weekend, Lopez was not the only one who appears to be moving right into a new relationship. While Jen and Ben were having dinner Sunday, A-Rod was also spotted publicly. Reports also reveal that A-Rod was seen leaving the apartment building where "Dawson's Creek" star Katie Holmes resides.

It is unclear at this time as to whether or not Alex was there to see Katie or someone else. However, the two could quite possibly make a very interesting couple.

At this time, Holmes is also single. In April, Holmes split from longtime boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. It is gearing up to be an exciting summer as far as celebrity hookups go. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fans will be anxiously awaiting to see just how serious Bennifer end up. Can their love last this time around? Will we see another celebrity wedding in the near future? As for Katie and A-Rod, time will tell.