Ken Osmond, best known for his role as Eddie Haskell on the classic hit television comedy series "Leave It to Beaver" has died at the age of 76 according to NBC News.

Ken Osmond's cause of death at this time is unknown and was confirmed on Monday by his manager. Though best known as the mischievous Eddie Haskell and Wally Cleaver's best pal, Osmond also guest-starred on numerous classic TV hits including "Wagon Train," The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" and "Lassie" to name a few.

Ken Osmond will always be remembered as Eddie Haskell

Osmond began his acting career as a young child landing his first speaking film role at age 9 in "So Big" alongside Jane Wyman and Sterling Hayden.

It was in 1957 that Osmond had auditioned for what he first believed to be a guest role as Eddie Haskell on "Leave It to Beaver" however, Ken's childish charm and wit quickly impressed the show's creators, who decided to keep Osmond's character on full-time throughout the series six-season run.

L.A.police officer former tv star Ken Osmond shot during foot chase

After ending his run on "Leave It to Beaver" Osmond made appearances on "The Munsters," and "Petticoat Junction." Over the years Ken Osmond found he was often typecast in roles similar to Eddie Haskell. After deciding to give up his acting career in 1970, Osmond joined the Los Angeles Police Department. Ken tragically was shot catching five bullets in 1980 while engaging in a foot chase with a suspected car thief.

Osmond, however, was protected from four of the five bullets by his bullet-proof vest, the fifth bullet ricocheted off his belt buckle. Ken was placed on disability and was forced to eventually retire from the police department in 1988.

Eddie Haskell's return

With time on his hands since his departure from the force and always grateful for his time on the hit series "Leave It to Beaver" Osmond reprised his role in 1983 for the TV movie "Still the Beaver" and later the same year in the series revival "The New Leave It to Beaver."

The series revival aired from 1983-1989 and allowed Ken Osmond to act alongside his two sons Eric and Christian, who played Eddie Haskell's sons on the series time spent with his sons that he was very proud to have spent.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Ken Osmond took to the set to portray Eddie Haskell for the final time in 1997 in the film "Leave It to Beaver." Following the announcement of Osmond's passing his manager provided a statement from his son Eric to NBC which stated;

"He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed.

He was loved and will be very missed."

At this time there has been no official announcement about the memorial service. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Osmond family during this difficult time. Ken Osmond is survived by his wife, Sandra, and his sons Christian and Eric.