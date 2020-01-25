"Real Housewives of the OC" star Tamra Judge has announced that she is quitting the Bravo reality series. The news was announced less than 24-hours after following OC OG Vicki Gunvalson's social media post also revealing that she was quitting the popular series.

According to E! Tamra Judge shared the news with her Instagram followers with a statement very much identical to that of Vicki Gunvalson. Judge told followers that after 12-years on the show it is time for her to move on adding that she is sad to go but also excited.

'RHOC' cast shakeup Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson out

It appears that Tamra was offered the chance to close out her storyline with Bravo executives making her an offer to return for three shows to wrap things up. The blonde bombshell claims she was not interested in the network's offer and quickly declined. Judge spoke with People magazine and stated that she 'preferred to walk away on her own terms. She also reveals that she is looking forward to living her life away from the cameras.

This "Real Housewives of the OC" cast change-up is going to make for a very interesting upcoming season.

With both Vicki and Tamra Judge stepping away this could prove to become a real catfight between the remaining wives Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke to take over as the reigning queen of the OC.

Will Shannon Beador or Kelly Dodd become the new Orange County queen?

However, with two vacated spots in the cast line up Bravo will most likely bring in a couple of new ladies, or possibly redraft a couple of past housewives to join in this season's upcoming drama.

Either way, fans can look forward to a lot of drama. In the OC it is well known that the seasoned housewives usually do not take too kindly to the newbies and making it very difficult at times for them to feel welcomed.

Is it time for new wives to join the OC wives?

So, if Bravo decides to go through the OC wives of the past who would fit in nicely with the ladies that are left at this time? Could fans possibly see the return of Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino, Jeana Keough, or Meghan King Edmunds, or is fresh blood what the show now needs to keep it thriving?

At this time Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd are the two housewives who have been on the series the longest.

Since Shannon Beador's divorce and weight loss over the past couple of seasons, she seems to have mellowed out a lot, in fact, these days she has been downright pleasant. Is it possible that Shannon could step up to become the new OC mischief-maker among the wives? If not Shannon then one thing is for certain Kelly Dodd definitely has what it takes to stir up controversy and drama in the OC.

"Real Housewives of the OC" fans will certainly be on the lookout for any news pertaining to possible new cast members and drama amongst the ladies in the upcoming months.

Who would you like to see join the cast of the "RHOC" and will you miss either Tamra Judge or Vicki Gunvalson in the upcoming season?