Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd endured a nasty falling out during production on the 14th season, of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which resulted in the two women being estranged. However, despite their estrangement, Judge and Dodd have continued to take jabs at one another in the press and on their Instagram and Twitter pages.

Most recently, Judge targeted her newly engaged co-star on Instagram during a Q&A session with her fans and followers.

According to a November 22 report from Hollywood Life, Judge opened up about her thoughts on Dodd on Wednesday as she answered tons of questions from her online audience in regard to her personal life. At first, Judge took on questions about her friends and said that when it came to who was her real best friend of the "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast, that honor went to her longtime co-star, Shannon Beador. With her answer, Judge shared a personal photo taken of herself and Beador.

Tamra Judge suggests Kelly Dodd lied about things she said regarding Shannon Beador

Along with the answer to her fan's question, Tamra Judge got a bit aggressive as she made it clear that never talked poorly about Beador during season 12 as Kelly Dodd had claimed on the show. As she explained, Dodd simply says things she believes will "destroy" people when she's upset.

During a recent episode of the Bravo TV reality series, Dodd pulled Beador aside when Judge wasn't around to inform her that Judge had allegedly been speaking ill of her behind her back.

According to Dodd, Judge had supposedly said negative things about Beador, and how she allegedly gained weight, before Judge denied having said any such thing. As for Dodd's thoughts about Judge, she became upset with her after learning Judge had repeated a "train" rumor earlier this season that she previously believed had been pushed by her other on-screen nemesis, Vicki Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson recently targeted Kelly Dodd's engagement

In addition to Judge taking issue with Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson has also recently taken aim at her.

Just days ago, while attending the three-day fan convention known as BravoCon, the original cast member of the series told Hollywood Life that she suspected Dodd may have gotten engaged to Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal to secure a storyline on the upcoming 15th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." During the interview, Gunvalson asked, “Is it a storyline? She’d known him three months?

I don’t understand that.”

To see more of Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, don't miss the new episodes of "Real Housewives of Orange County" season 14, which are currently airing every Tuesday night on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.