"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson has announced she is leaving the hit Bravo reality series and moving on to new and bigger things in her life. Vicki shared her sad, but exciting news with her fans and followers via Facebook on Friday evening revealing her decision.

Vicki Gunvalson stated that after 14 years she will forever remain the OG of the OC but she now has some exciting new projects in line and she is eager and excited to share them with all her fans. Vicki sent out her thanks and appreciation to everyone who "whooped it up" with her on the RHOC for so many years.

'RHOC' Vicki Gunvalson thanks Bravo and fans for support

Gunvalson also announced that in the very near future fans can tune in to her new podcast show Westwood One, she added that she will have more information in the coming days on her current show "Whooping it up with Vicki." The news of Vicki's departure from the long-running Bravo franchise does not come as a huge surprise to fans of the show.

Over the years there have been plenty of conflicts between the wives, and Vicki always seemed to be at the helm of it.

During the Season 14 Reunion show Vicki remained pretty blunt about her intentions and her feelings about her previous season's demotion from Housewive to Friend status. Vicki stated very openly during the reunion of her dismay about her friend status adding that lately, she has "felt like a has-been" next to her co-star housewives.

Vicki Gunvalson fed up with feeling like a 'has-been'

There have been numerous rumors circulating about the reality television news scene that Bravo had decided to do a major overhaul and that many of the housewives jobs were on the chopping block and it would be decided at a later date as to which wives would be returning and which wives Bravo heads felt that it was time to move on from.

For Vicki the decision to leave was bittersweet. As the last remaining original OC wife, Gunvalson stated over the past few previous seasons that she felt she was being disrespected by the show and her castmates. As far as who will be officially returning to the OC for Season 15, well according to HollywoodLife Bravo has not yet made the official cast announcement, meaning that no one is really safe just yet.

Who will be the new OC queen?

Tamara Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Wyndham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter have all had their share of problems with Vicki Gunvalson over the years. Longtime RHOC fans are well aware that Vicki has made life in the OC difficult at times for each of the wives and a few are going to be extremely happy with Vicki's decision not to return.

As for who will step up to take over Vicki Gunvalson's throne, it has been predicted by some fans that Tamara Judge has been eyeing Vicki's seat at the head of the table for quite some time. However, Tamra will certainly have some pretty stiff competition should any of the other women decide to step up and give her a good run for her money.

Which Real Housewives of the OC members would you like to see in Season 15, and will you miss the OC's OG Vicki Gunvalson?