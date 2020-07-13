The royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slowly but steadily moving towards their goal of financial independence. Meghan has an opportunity to reveal her talents when she appears as a special guest at a summit for the Girl Up campaign next week. She will be in the august company of Celebrities like Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra at the virtual 2020 Global Leadership Summit. The motto of the campaign organization is “uniting girls to change the world.” Meghan will be a keynote speaker at the online event. It will be from July 13 to 15. This step by Meghan is an indication that she and her husband Harry have shifted the focus towards issues related to racial equality and social justice.

Daily Mail UK quotes the campaign group saying the 2020 summit holds promises of being an unforgettable event. There will be interactive virtual workshops, panels with global leaders etcetera. The colorful flyer shows Meghan Markle in the center against a shiny background, with the logo of the Girl Up campaign across the top. Actor, producer, and activist Priyanka Chopra will participate in a Q&A session at the summit. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is also a part of the campaign. She will offer a special message to delegates.

Meghan is looking ahead

The Girl Up Global Leadership Summit is directed towards underprivileged adolescent girls in some developing countries. It is part of an initiative started by the UN.

The original venue of the summit was Washington, D.C., but threats of coronavirus turned it into an online affair. Meghan Markle has earlier talked about the empowerment of girls through higher education. The summit has roped in renowned corporate sponsors, and the organization itself has big-name partners like Google, BNY Mellon, H&M, Intel, and Penguin.

The speakers will most likely participate on a voluntary basis.

Harry, Meghan and financial independence

Daily Mail UK dwells on the subject of probable earnings of Meghan and Prince Harry through public speaking engagements. It could run into millions. One agency pegs it at $500,000 each from a single appearance.

In February, they appeared at a JP Morgan summit in Miami and a PR expert believes the couple might have earned quite a large sum between them to speak at the event. It is possible that they could make an impact in the corporate world and improve their financial status. Most big-name celebrities receive between $200,000 and $300,000 for a speaking engagement and Harry and Meghan could expect much more by virtue of their impressive global standing. The couple has stepped down from royal duties and relocated to America. They are exploring various options to make useful contributions to society and simultaneously add to their bank balance.

It will be a new experience for Meghan

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Girl Up is a leadership initiative that works to inspire a generation of young women who will become a force for gender equality and social change.

It has worked with thousands of girls across many countries including the United States. Meghan Markle will make one of her public addresses at the virtual Girl Up Global Leadership Summit. It will be a new experience for her. She and her husband Prince Harry have been participating in online activities related to their charities. It fell under the category of working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two of them are determined to make a change to the world around them. Meghan's fans will wait to see what she has to say in her speech at the Girl Up conference. It will be very different. Incidentally, Harry and Meghan have signed up with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency. The same speaking engagement firm represents celebrities like the Obamas and the Clintons.