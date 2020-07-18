The UN Foundation created Girl Up in 2010 with the objective of extending support to UN agencies that focus on adolescent girls. Meghan Markle was the keynote speaker in the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit on July 14. It was a virtual affair because of the ongoing pandemic, which forbids large gatherings and insists on social distancing. This means a ban on public meetings. Therefore, the summit took place via webcam, with nearly 40,000 attendees from 172 countries. They were in the age group of 13-22. In her speech, Meghan urged young women to join forces and work as a team in order to tackle issues like racism and gender equality.

Her words were: “The moment we are living through right now asks all of us to do more. It’s a moment where your voices, and your action, have never been more urgently needed.”

The Oprahmag provides details. Meghan had a clear concept of her objective. She mentioned that it should be a combined effort and there should not be any bias between those that are black and those that are white. The bottom line is to set right the inequalities that exist, which is common knowledge. She went on to mention important issues like climate change, mental health, and wellbeing apart from racial justice and gender inequality. She told the youth that they have a leading role to play in resolving issues of this nature.

The speech of Meghan was inspirational

Meghan’s speech at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit was to inspire thousands of women across the world to rise as one and fight for a cause. She said that everyone has a gut feeling of the right and the wrong, the fair and the unfair. They must chase their convictions with action.

That, in her opinion, was the path forward. The Oprahmag adds that other Celebrities like First Lady Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra Jonas participated in the Girl Up Summit.

Meghan encouraged young people to use their voices. She reminded them that they are the next generation and they have the power to effect profound changes.

She was a supporter of the UN’s work on gender equality even before she got married to Harry. In December 2018, Meghan talked on the subject of the empowerment of girls through higher education.

Meghan and protests on Black Lives Matter

The Oprahmag makes mention of the Black Lives Matter movement. Meghan talked about the BLM protests that have gone global. There are films made on the subject to raise awareness and encourage peers to become activist leaders. Similarly, they urge action on reforming the criminal justice system, the need for more mental health resources, and putting an end to gun violence. These are interlinked with the wellbeing of society. They must become a part of the conversation, Meghan believes.

Incidentally, she and husband Harry spoke with leaders associated with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The couple wanted them to be vocal on the subject of the death of George Floyd. On the subject of confronting racism, Meghan believes that “the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.” She made these comments recently when she spoke to students from her Los Angeles high school alma mater during a graduation speech. Meghan is from the city. Later, she made a name for herself as an actress in the TV drama "Suits" before she met Harry.

She uses her maiden name of Meghan Markle

According to Express UK, Meghan used her maiden name for the first time since the royal split at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit.

She and husband Harry stepped back from the Royal Family on March 31. They have relocated to Los Angeles and Meghan was the main speaker at the UN-backed female empowerment meeting. It was a virtual meeting and she avoided using her royal titles. At the time of parting from the royal family, they agreed to do that.