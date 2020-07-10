Temperatures in the Arctic are rising and wildfires are becoming more frequent. This is a worry for scientists and those who care about the Environment. The result is an ecological imbalance because the heatwave is making the normally frigid soil less frozen this year. Siberia has been experiencing the changes for some months and ecologists and climate scientists are examining the phenomenon. They realize the character of the Arctic is changing. It could have a cascading effect on the local ecology and expand to encompass all corners of the world.

If these fires become a regular feature, they would have serious repercussions for the environment.

The net result would be an increase in the level of global warming, a subject that the world more commonly sees as a priority these days. One option is to embrace Renewable Energy in place of fossil fuels. Many countries have realized this and are concentrating on manufacturing electric cars to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Elon Musk has taken a lead in this respect.

The Arctic Circle is suffering from a record-breaking heatwave that has sparked widespread wildfires and unprecedented greenhouse gas emissions. https://t.co/tBtgngxL4o — VICE (@VICE) July 8, 2020

The National Geographic quotes Thomas Smith as saying, “This is not yet a massive contribution to climate change. But it’s certainly a sign that something different is happening.” He is an environmental expert and is knowledgeable on the subject of wildfires in Siberia.

The country experiences these during summer. They include fires north of the Arctic Circle in the region’s expansive boreal forests. Apart from fires in the tundra, there have been such instances in the North Slope of Alaska. In the opinion of Thomas Smith, it is unusual to have multiple fires over such a large area.

Arctic Siberia under a heatwave

According to Al Jazeera, high temperatures in the Arctic are a matter of concern. Arctic Siberia is witnessing a heatwave with the mercury reaching a record average for June. This has led to a series of wildfires. Some of these are the worst in the history of the region.

The European Union has an earth observation program, Copernicus. It indicates that global temperatures last month were on par with a 2019 record. However, the situation could lead to a trend that scientists describe as a "warning cry." The average temperatures in the Siberian Arctic have been showing an upward movement over the last two years. This exceptional heat has resulted in the ground drying up with the consequent loss of the greenery. This, in turn, has allowed the wildfires to spread.

Temperatures in Arctic Siberia soared to a record average for June amid a heatwave that is stoking some of the worst wildfires the region has ever known.



Read more: https://t.co/LCIhIKxSNU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 8, 2020

Russia trying to control Arctic fires

Al Jazeera adds that as per the latest statistics there were 246 forest fires extending across vast expanses of Arctic.

That is an indication of the extent of damage to the surroundings, home to a wide variety of wildlife. Their survival could be at stake. The Russian authorities have declared it an emergency and have initiated efforts to control the fires by aerial means. Copernicus confirms the number of blazes in the current season is comparatively more than what was recorded last year. The European Union says the CO2 emissions from wildfires last month was on the higher side compared to that of the same period last year. Carlo Buontempo is the director of Copernicus. He said, "What is worrisome is that the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world."

The other side of Arctic

The general concept of Arctic is a mass of ice, glaciers, and icebergs where polar bears and other wildlife roam about freely.

However, in recent times, global warming has redefined the scenario. Due to the melting of the ice, polar bears are at a disadvantage. They are facing a shortage of food and are encroaching into human habitats. In February 2019, there was a news item about polar bears invading a Russian settlement in the Arctic in search of food.

Of course, there is a positive aspect of global warming in the region. It has come as a boon to tour operators because the melting of the ice has helped boost Arctic tourism