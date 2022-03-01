Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are the proud recipients of the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The Image Awards has a history of its own. It has links to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The Image Awards originated after the Acts passed into law. The awards are a continuation of the legacy. It re-establishes federal voting protections in the US. It also fulfills the work of the pillars of civil rights.

US Magazine reveals Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the event.

Meghan mentioned their relocation to California. It happened shortly before the gruesome murder of George Floyd. She talked about her and Harry's interaction with those involved with civil rights. Meghan went on to add that their Archewell organization is committed to highlighting those who are promoting the advancement of racial justice and progress. In June 2020, Meghan had expressed her views on Black Lives Matter. It was a sensitive issue.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will honor humanitarians, global leaders, and co-founders of Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the prestigious President's Award. The President's Award is presented in recognition of distinguished public service. pic.twitter.com/pCZcG5p3Tg — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) February 24, 2022

Helping others is what Harry worries about

US Magazine says Harry, on his part, said he was humbled to receive the trophy.

He explained that he and Meghan came from different backgrounds. Ever since they landed in the United States, they have busied themselves in activities associated with helping others. She was an actor in the TV drama "Suits," He flew helicopters in Afghanistan. Both of them shared a commitment to a life of service.

In August 2020, Harry and Meghan volunteered to work for the Los Angeles charity Baby2Baby.

They felt they have a responsibility towards society to combat injustice. They had stepped down from royal duties to gain financial independence. The two of them planned their moves accordingly and succeeded in landing contracts that met their requirements. They now live in Santa Barbara with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Archie was born in Britain and Lilibet in America. Royal family members have not yet set their eyes on Lilibet,

Harry and Meghan join a select group of celebrities

The President's Award propelled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into a select group of Celebrities, including Rihanna and LeBron James. Derrick Johnson is the president and CEO of the NAACP. He said that the award came to the Sussexes because they realized the importance of social justice. That prompted them to become a part of the struggle for equity in the United States and around the world.

US Magazine says Harry and Meghan have already announced about Archewell collaborating with the NAACP. They would create another award to recognize those who want to advance the cause of civil rights.

It will carry with it a $100,000 stipend. In addition, they have identified the recipient of the first such award. In September last year, Harry and Meghan were named "icons" in Time's 100 most influential people list.

Ukraine came up in the speech of Harry

According to Express UK, at the acceptance speech of the President's Award, Prince Harry mentioned Ukraine. It was to acknowledge the people of Ukraine. He said – "Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community."

Obviously, the plight of the people of Ukraine was preying on his mind. The award went to the duo for their work in various spheres. These included helping women's shelters in Texas.

Then there was the subject of promoting vaccine equity. Yet another was the creation of community relief centers with World Central Kitchen. In June last year, the youth of Britain named Harry and Meghan the "most respected" royals after the Queen.