Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they had decided to step down as "senior" royals. They also mentioned that they would hop between the United Kingdom and North America, and work towards financial independence. Both of them belong to the new generation. Before marriage, he was a fighter pilot who saw action in Afghanistan. He was also the founder of the Invictus Games meant to keep up the spirit of disabled war veterans. Meghan was an actress in the legal drama “Suits.” After her entry into the royal family, she won over all those around her but, somewhere down the line, something went wrong.

Brand Sussex: Harry and Meghan 'could make £500m in first year'https://t.co/yCNRe4yf99 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 12, 2020

Sky News says the royal household was taken by surprise when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intentions of becoming "financially independent." It seems they had been pursuing their plans for quite some time. A knowledgeable source revealed coding logs on the Sussex Royal website shows their online presence began in September. Later, in December, they obtained the trademark for the “Sussex Royal” brand.

It was for a wide variety of items. For them, the sky was the limit. Obviously, separation from the mainstream Royals was on the cards and they have finally opted to break free from what they see as shackles.

EU authorities received a request - filed in German with English listed as a second language - to trademark a range of goods under the name of the royal couple’s website and Instagram, including beer, jewellery, luggage and toiletries https://t.co/PRe4h8nwmw — Metro (@MetroUK) January 11, 2020

They have many options

Meghan and Harry have already become a brand, thanks to their reach. They have an impressive total of 10 million followers on Instagram but those will possibly increase. The corresponding figure for footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is almost 200 million. Anyway, brand experts see it as a bold step for them.

They have the potential to be in the league of the Beckhams, Obamas and even Bill Gates. Probable areas they could exploit are fashion and speaking engagements, apart from their own production company.

Prince Harry and Meghan: How could the couple make money? https://t.co/YfxeIBf68V — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 12, 2020

Sky News quotes Andy Barr, a retail expert, as saying, "They're in a really fortunate position as they won't have to negotiate distribution deals and start from scratch because they'll have people queuing up.” Their names will be more important to campaigns rather than products. "Brand Sussex” is a global brand and could make its presence felt in diverse areas like public speaking to merchandising or brand endorsements.

The royal couple could shuttle between the UK and North America

According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to step back as senior royals and work towards financial independence. They believe their global reach has the power to open up a wealth of opportunities. As a part of their plan, they could shuttle between the UK and North America.

In the opinion of Natalie Jerome, a literary agent, any book deal would be extremely lucrative because they have the power and reach. Meghan could go in for a book as Michelle Obama has done and it could be a huge success. Harry, for his part, is believed to have linked up with Oprah Winfrey for a program on mental health.

Meghan and Harry have youth on their side and love to dream. They want to prove to the world that they can make their dreams come true.