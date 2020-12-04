Now that Season 8 of the "90 Day Fiancé" show is over, Deavan Clegg has taken to her Instagram page to thank her supporters and expose some of the things that happened behind the scenes. She posted photos and videos of some of her experiences while on set. She then went on to write a long caption for her followers. "The past two years have been the hardest I've ever experienced in my life," Deavan started. The mother of two said that her life had forever been changed because of the "90 Day Fiancé" show. She said that some of the changes were for good and some were for bad.

The reality star personally thanked the Korean film crew who was separate from Sharp entertainment.

She said that the experience had thought her so much but even though she was grateful for the opportunities the show brought to her, her greatest lesson was realizing how evil some people were. "The truth of reality is dark and evil. Fake scenarios are taken from real life to ruin people's lives." Even though Deavan wasn't clear on who exactly the evil people are, she continued by saying that her heart went out for the many people who took their lives this year because Reality TV took it too far. Do you know anyone who took their life during or after being in a reality show that took it too far?

Deavan thanked her friends from the show

The reality star revealed that she almost took her life. She revealed that TLC cut a lot of scenes in the second half of the show and that lead many castmembers to contemplate suicide, including herself.

She said that she was going to post the video TLC showed in the trailer of her saying goodbye. Deavan said that the experience took her to a "dark place" she never wanted to revisit but she met good people in Korea who helped her. She thanked a fellow castmember, Tiffany Franco Smith, for being her friend and being there for her.

She also thanked another castmember, Erika Owens, for their midnight calls that helped her through abuse. She also thanked "90 Day Fiancé" blogger John Yates for being a shoulder to cry on. She also hoped that the next cast are treated fairly.

Deavan comments

Even though it was Deavan that put up the long note, some followers had to make it about Jihoon.

Deavan's husband on the show. One fan commented, "I feel for Jihoon." Another fan said, "And she kept saying the show is edited so I guess Jihoon is probably not a b*m after all." And others felt little sympathy. A follower noted, "How about taking personal responsibility instead of blaming “reality tv”? ."

What do you think of Jihoon and Deavan? What do you think of Deavan's long caption? Do you think Sharp treated the cast unfairly and nearly made them commit suicide?