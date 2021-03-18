"90 Day Fiancé" Deem Angela has left her fans speechless as she has proceeded to post photos of her newest transformation.

The reality star took her Instagram account to reveal beautiful pictures of herself to her 560 thousand followers. She captioned, "Yay, happy to show y'all these amazing pictures of mine."Angela's "90 Day Fiancé" cast member congratulated her in the comments. David Toborowsky commented, "You look amazing. Congratulations to you. We are so proud of what you have completed."

Michael Jessen also commented, "Oh yeah!! Way to go, Angela."One follower dropped a negative comment saying, "Photoshop!!!" Other followers tried to tell her it wasn't Photoshop.

Many of them supported Angela and told the follower she was jealous, while some supported the follower, saying that they couldn't say Angela worked hard to achieve her weight loss since she went under the knife.

Angela surgery and weight loss journey

According to Us Weekly, the Georgia native has done a lot of growth and changes to her lifestyle, both physically and mentally. According to Us Weekly, Angela said that she noticed she was gaining weight when she was in Nigeria, and it got to a point where she could hardly get groceries for the kids. She believed she had gained about 20 pounds and felt like she was very unhealthy. The "90 Day Fiancé" cast also had to get rid of her smoking habit as she thought she would die. Angela started thinking of ways to solve her problem until she decided to research gastric sleeve procedures.

She went to undergo the procedure when she thought it would be nice to do a breast reduction surgery while she was there, even though people thought she shouldn't. She also added liposuction to the list and decided to do everything the same day.

Angela daughter begged her not to do all the surgery in one day

Angela Deem is in a relationship with a Nigerian man, Michael Ilesanmi, on the "90 Day Fiancé." She also has two daughters from her previous relationship, Scottie and Skyla Deem.

Her daughters begged her not to do all the surgeries one day, but Angela didn't listen to them. She told them she was strong and she would be alright. According to Us Weekly, Angela said that the only bad thing was that they found Hernias, so she went for five surgeries, and she was under anesthesia for about six hours.

Angela says months after her surgery was the hardest point of her life

The Georgia native revealed that three months after her surgery were the hardest of her life as she was really down physically and emotionally. She said that there were also benefits because she could live longer for her grandchildren and Michael.

What do you think about Angela's transformation? Do you think it's safe to undergo 5 surgeries in one day?