Big Ed could be filming a new TV show. The 55-year-old reality star was one of the breakout stars from the fourth season of "Before the 90 Days." During his run on the show, Big Ed impressed fans with his charismatic personality, but the show's viewers eventually turned on him because of his rocky relationship with Rosemarie Vega. The couple had a bitter break up when the show ended that saw them exchange several accusations on social media. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers wouldn't mind seeing the two reality stars in a future season, and a section of fans have speculated that Big Ed could be working on a project for TLC.

Big Ed's latest Instagram picture has led to speculation that he could be working with TLC

The American reality star has already appeared in several "Pillow Talk" episodes. However, his latest Instagram post has led fans to believe that he could return for a full "90 Day Fiancé" season. Big Ed posted a picture of himself working in what looked to be a production studio and captioned it by claiming that it was just another day in the office. While Big Ed was a professional photographer before he appeared on "90 Day Fiancé," a section of fans have argued that the production setting from his latest Instagram picture could be evidence that he is filming for the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise or a new spinoff series.

Syngin Colchester also reacted to the picture saying, "Ooooo the excitement."

TLC has a new spinoff series scheduled for 2021

It wouldn't be surprising to see Big Ed appear on TLC next year. According to Distractify, the network has several spinoff series scheduled for 2021. In one of the formats expected to debut next year titled "90 Day Bares All," fans will get to learn more about the behind the scenes stories from several former cast members that never aired on television.

Big Ed could be a possible candidate to appear on the new series, which is scheduled to start in January.

For now, fans can follow the 55-year-old reality star on social media to keep up with his antics. Even though some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are still unhappy with Big Ed because of how he treated Rosemarie on the show, he still has a huge following on social media.

The American reality star has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, and he often interacts with his fans by posting funny memes and videos. While TLC is yet to confirm Big Ed's participation in any of its planned spinoff series, it seems likely that he will get another opportunity because of his popularity on social media. However, it will be interesting to see whether TLC will pair Big Ed and Rosemarie in any of its upcoming programs. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the reality shows.