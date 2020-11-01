Deavan Clegg has had a difficult run in the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” The American reality star has frequently argued with her Korean husband, Jihoon Lee on the show. Earlier this year, Deavan told fans that she had moved on from Jihoon. The 23-year-old reality star is she is currently dating Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles. While Deavan has often posted pictures of herself having a good time with her new boyfriend, she recently revealed that she was going through a difficult time because her daughter was having health problems.

Deavan asks fans to pray for her daughter’s health

In her latest Instagram story, Deavan urged fans to pray for Drascilla, her five-year-old daughter, because she had not been feeling well. The American reality star did not go into details about her daughter’s illness, but she assured fans that she would share more information once she receives a diagnosis from a doctor. Deavan thanked fans for the outpouring messages of support that they had sent her on Instagram. The 23-year-old reality star accompanied Drascilla on her trick or treat trips in their neighborhood for the Halloween holiday, and she was happy to see her daughter smiling despite her health hardships.

Park and Deavan celebrated the Halloween holiday by wearing matching purge costumes

Fans have also observed that "90 Day Fiance" star Deavan spent the Halloween holiday with her new boyfriend. Deavan and Park dressed up in purge costumes for the weekend. It appears that the American reality star is committed to her new relationship with Park, and she is comfortable enough to involve him in her children’s life.

However, a section of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers has sympathized with Jihoon because of his unresolved situation with Deavan. The 23-year-old reality star has in the past claimed that her Korean husband had delayed their divorce proceedings by refusing to sign their divorce papers.

On his part, Jihoon has hinted that he may move to court to fight for the custody of his son, Taeyang.

The Korean reality star has also denied Deavan’s controversial claims that he abused Drascilla. Fans are still waiting for Deavan to provide evidence to back up the serious claims. After the American reality star made the accusations public, TLC decided to ban her and Jihoon from its “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Tell All episodes. Fans have expressed their disappointment with the decision since they will not get an opportunity to watch Deavan and Jihoon confront each other over their failed marriage. For now, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are praying that Deavan’s daughter will overcome her health problems. Fans can follow the American reality star on social media to get updates about Drascilla’s condition.