The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast, Teresa Giudice, celebrated with her new lover, Luis (Louie) Ruelas, and posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram page.

The reality star's boyfriend just turned 47 as Teresa posted some mylar balloons spelled out his name. She captioned, "... loved celebrating your birthday with you and your family hope you enjoyed everything. I adore you."

The first tribute she showed to her man was a slide show video she posted on her Instagram, showing different pictures she took with him.

She captioned, "Happy Birthday to my beau @louieruelas I'm so eternally grateful we found each other." She continued her caption, expressing love for Luis, saying that he showed her love and kindness and she felt very lucky to be with him.

She ended by saying she couldn't wait to celebrate more birthdays with her lover.

Lastly, she posted Luis in front of his favorite things; tequila, golf, cigar, and gold Rolex. He was all smiles, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans with a gold chain.

Teresa ex meets her new man

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, met Luis Ruelas for the first time. According to Hollywood Life, Joe Giudice said that he didn't miss being married to Teresa, his ex-wife of 20 years. The former couple finalized their divorce in September 2020, although they haven't lived together since 2016 when Joe was imprisoned and deported to Italy with formal, bankruptcy and fraud charges.

As reported by Hollywood Life, following Joe's sentence, the businessman was taken to ICE custody before he was deported to Italy.

Joe insisted that the marriage should not have worked out even though the incident that happened in 2016 did not happen. He said that Teresa was with her new man and he didn't want to go back to her. "There's a lot of other women out there."

Joe said that Luis looked decent

According to Hollywood Life, Joe said that based on his first impression, Luis looked like a decent guy.

He said that it was an awkward meeting and thought that Luis wanted to introduce himself to him because he would move in with Teresa and their kids. He thought it was kind of Luis to introduce himself to him. Joe and Teresa have four daughters --Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. The reality star and her ex-husband still talk as he said that he has nothing against her.