Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child together and have managed to have kept the entire pregnancy and the birth a complete secret.

According to Daily Mail, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's new baby son arrived earlier this week and the entire family is well and currently holed up in an unknown location in Montana. The celebrity super-couple, nor their reps have confirmed the exciting and joyful news at this time. If this celebrity baby news is accurate then Justin and Jessica have pulled off one of the most well-kept celebrity pregnancies in quite a while.

Biel and Timberlake's private life

It has been noted that the couple has not been publicly photographed since March just before the coronavirus lockdown affected the country. Oddly enough, they have shared many family photos via Instagram. The well-staged photos would have never given unsuspected celebrity baby bump hunters the slightest clue that Jessica Biel may have been expecting.

Timberlake and Biel also share a 5-year-old son Silas. This is good news to fans of Justin and Jessica if have truly welcomed a second son. To fans, this would mean that Justin and Jessica have worked through their marital problems of 2019. As previously reported by Blasting News late last year, Timberlake was involved in a messy cheating scandal that did a lot of damage to his marriage to Biel.

Justin Timberlake vowed to do anything to win Jessica Biel's trust

Timberlake was photographed holding hands in New Orleans with his"Palmer" movie co-star Alisha Wainwright. The photographs and video were plastered across the Internet and caused a major strain between Biel and Timberlake. Justin later posted a public apology to his wife Jessica and spent several weeks attempting to win back her trust and forgiveness.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Jessica makes big demands of Justin

Rumors began spreading that Justin was willing to go to any means to prove his love and get Jessica to forgive his "lapse in judgment." The couple appears to have pushed through their troubled times. It was also reported that Jessica was allegedly flirting with other men as a way to get back at Justin and give him a taste of his own medicine.

As the couple worked through their marital difficulties it was rumored that Jessica had given Justin one big new rule for their marriage.

That rule was that Justin did not travel without herself and their son again. Jessica's demand did not seem too outrageous, considering. The family that travels together stays together or at least is a roadblock for future judgment lapses.

Again there has not been any official confirmation on a new baby arrival for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, but one thing is for sure, fans will be anxiously awaiting the news and looking forward to the latest celebrity couple's future baby pictures.