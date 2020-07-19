Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are currently on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The couple made their first appearance on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé" last year and tied the knot when the season ended. Their second appearance on the popular reality show has seen them argue frequently over their financial difficulties and Syngin’s drinking problems. However, the couple has insisted that they still love each other. Tania recently shared a lovely picture on her Instagram page, and one former cast member made an interesting observation.

Tania and Syngin's relationship

In her latest Instagram post, Tania put up a picture of her and Syngin having a good time in a pool.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera. The photograph impressed many "90 Day Fiancé" fans, and among them, a former cast member commented on the couple’s picture. While commenting on the picture, Michael Jessen said that Tania is dating Chris Pratt, the popular movie star famous for his starring role in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise.

Michael appeared alongside Tania and Syngin in the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé." The 42-year-old reality star got married to his 23-year-old Brazilian girlfriend, Juliana Custodio. Michael and Juliana frequently update fans about their relationship on their social media pages, and it appears that the two are still happily married.

As for Tania and Syngin, they recently admitted that they have attended counseling sessions as they attempt to work on their marriage. In a recent interview, Tania revealed that they had started marriage counseling to make sure that they stayed on the same page in their relationship.

Problem in relationship

Tania stated that when she first met Syngin, she was on vacation, and at the time, she didn’t see herself getting into a long-term relationship with the South African reality star. Even though the couple loves each other, Tania feels that they need to seek help since love is not always enough to sustain a relationship.

The couple hopes that marriage counseling will improve their communication, and they can focus on the same goals together. During their time on "90 Day Fiancé," Tania and Syngin have consistently had different priorities. In a recent episode, Syngin admitted that he was not too excited about settling with Tania in the United States. The South African reality star has insisted that he is in no hurry to start a family with his American girlfriend. On her part, Tania has stated that she wants to have children with Syngin, and she doesn’t understand his reluctance to settle down with her. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers will have to tune in to TLC every Sunday to find out whether Syngin and Tania can settle their differences.