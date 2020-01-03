Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 2020 looks to be starting off to a rocky start. Justin and Jessica's marriage has been under strain for the past few weeks following a 'lapse of judgment' made by Justin Timberlake with film co-star Alisha Palmer. Timberlake fans will remember Justin was caught on video in what appeared to be a compromising encounter with Wainright at a bar holding hands.

Jessica Biel getting even with Justin Timberlake?

The viral video caused quick a ruckus for Justin Timberlake, especially with his wife Jessica Biel.

Justin made a public apology to his wife Jessica stating; "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in [judgment]-but let me be clear-nothing happened between me and my co-star," he wrote in part. "I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

However, apology or not, according to Radar Online reports Jessica Biel appears to be harboring a bit of a grudge over the entire situation. The celebrity news site claims that even though Justin has apologized numerous times to his wife and agreed to go to therapy Jessica is still giving JT the silent treatment.

Justin Timberlake worried about marriage to Jessica Biel

Radar claims that a source close to the Timberlakes has revealed Justin is going above and beyond showering Jessica with affection. He is sending her several flirty texts a day and calling every few hours. But, that is not all. Jessica Biel has also been allegedly engaging in flirty conversations herself with a couple of random males.

The alleged source claims that Jessica is obviously giving Justin a taste of his own medicine with this behavior. Biel's fans across social media appear to be taking Jessica's side for the most part, but, sometimes revenge tricks such as this do tend to backfire and make the situation much worse. It could be that Jessica has decided to make a very clear point to Justin.

Justin Timberlake, 38, and Jessica Biel, 37 have been married for seven years and share a young son, so at the moment it is not believed that the celebrity couple will separate over the judgment lapse.

It is felt that it will take Jessica sometime before she is able to fully move on from the embarrassment Justin has caused her and the family.

Justin has suggested to Jessica to come to New Orleans where he is filming so that they can spend some one on one time together, and to continue to prove to his wife that there is nothing going on between himself and Wainright. At this time it has not been revealed as to whether or not Jessica will head to New Orleans or not. It could be at this time she just prefers to keep Justin Timberlake worried and on his best behavior for the next several weeks or months. After all, the ball is in her court now. Do you believe Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will work through their marital difficulties?