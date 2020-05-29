Anuel AA, one of the most popular artists in the Spanish rap/Latin trap industry, released his second album at midnight. Speculation about an album release came a few months ago after the release of his single "Keii" and he officially announced the album release on Wednesday.

About Anuel AA

Anuel AA AKA, Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, was born on November 26, 1992, in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

He garnered interest in music mainly from his father who was the vice president of Sony Music in Puerto Rico.

In April 2016, Anuel AA was arrested for gun possession and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

During his prison time, he spent 90 days in solitary confinement due to an incident with another inmate. While being in prison is very tough and hard, he said the hardest part about being in prison was not being able to see his son.

Anuel AA's music career

Anuel AA released an album titled "Real Hasta La Muerte" in 2018 but since then, he's mainly released singles and been on songs as a featured artist.

Some of his most successful singles are 'Keii' which has 147 million views on YouTube, 'Amanece' which has almost 540 million views and his most recent single '3 de Abril' where he gets personal and has 35 million views.

He's also featured on many songs with popular artists. He was a feature on Shakira's 'Me Gusta', Tainy's 'Adicto', Nicky Jam's 'Whine Up', and many other songs.

He is also a frequent collaborator with his fiancee Karol G in which they just recently collaborated on "Follow" which has 73 million hits on YouTube. His most popular song as a featured artist is 6ix9ine's 'Bebe' which has over a billion plays on YouTube and reached 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, Anuel AA's first time on the Billboard Hot 100.

He has also been a featured artist on songs with Meek Mill, Bad Bunny, Lil Pump, Nicki Minaj, and many other songs and artists.

In lots of his songs, he starts or ends it off by saying "Real Hasta La Muerte" (Real to death) which is a phrase he is very well known for saying. He even has that tattooed on his neck.

At some point during lots of his songs, he imitates an automatic firearm by saying "Brrrr." Lots of his songs end with him saying bebecita' (baby).

Real Hasta La Muerte

The album 'Real Hasta La Muerte', was released on July 17, 2018, the day he was released from prison. He was able to record music by rapping over the phone and using his time at a halfway house to put the finishing touches. He said that he got the influence to create the album by listening to what was going on in the streets and in the world by listening to the radio.

The album was the top Latin album at the time and was 42 of the top 200 albums according to Billboard.

The album contains 12 songs which include his hit song "Ella Quiere Beber" which has 456 million views.

The song was later remixed with Romeo Santos with the remixed version gaining more success with 642 million views. The remixed version also reached 61 on the Billboard Hot 100. Another song on the album that has a music video is "Brindemos" which features Ozuna and has hit 217 million views. Other songs that have music videos are "Hipocrita" featuring Zion with 154 million views and "Yeezy" featuring Nengo Flow with 123 million plays. The album also contains a feature from Wisin.

Emmanuel

The album has 22 songs with many features. Two songs on this album were previously released as singles. 'Secreto' with Karol G has been out for over a year and has over a billion plays on YouTube. This is the video where Anuel AA and Karol G reveal to the public that they are together and in a relationship after tons of speculation.

The other song is 'China' which features Karol G, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Daddy Yankee. This is Anuel AA's most popular song of his career as it was an instant hit and reached a billion views within five months. It's currently at over 1.3 billion views.

There are two music videos that were released yesterday with the album. 'Hasta Que Dios Diga' featuring Bad Bunny has 8.5 million views in 11 hours and 'Futbol Y Rumba' featuring Enrique Iglesias has 4 million views in 10 hours. In the music video for 'Futbol Y Rumba', it features many celebrities doing what they're known for which include Javier Baez taking swings in a batting cage, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Ramos playing soccer and other celebrities that can be seen in the video which includes Marshmello, J Balvin, Lunay, Alvin Kamara and others.

Bad Bunny is also featured on the song 'Asi Soy Yo' which has reached 888 000 views in 11 hours. Other artists that are featured on this album are Tego Calderon (two songs), Travis Barker, Lil Wayne, Farruko, Zion, Kendo Kaponi, Yandel, Nengo Flow and Mariah.