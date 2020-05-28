“America's Got Talent” has dominated summer TV Shows since the talent competition first emerged in 2006. Back then, Regis Philbin was the host, and the judge's panel was comprised of Piers Morgan, Brandy Norwood, and David Hasselhoff. In 2007, Sharon Osbourne came onboard and quickly became a fan-favorite of the panel, and a particular devotee of acts like Prince Poppycock.

There've been a number of shuffles in the celebrity personnel on the “America's Got Talent” judges panel, but the viewership of the competition where talent is judged by the beholders, and ultimately by, the voting public, without age or category of talent restricted, remains steadfast.

Sharon Osbourne was replaced by Heidi Klum, who has since become another judge endeared by fans. Sofia Vergara adds to the international flavor this season.

In December of 2019, Sharon Osbourne spoke up in support of another ousted judge, Gabrielle Union, who spent only one season in her judge’s chair. Union alleged that “America's Got Talent” had created a “toxic” environment for the actress and activist. Her intent, as she described, was that she “led with transparency” and her “desire for real hope and change.” During a broadcast of “The Talk,” Osbourne agreed that the environment outside competition tapings was a “boys’ club” and that the men involved in the highly popular show protected each other, including in the area of pay.

The International Business Times reported on findings of an independent network probe on May 28, and not surprisingly, found no official wrongdoing on the part of “America's Got Talent.” Results do not justify behavior, and anyone made to feel uncomfortable has every right to speak out. While Deadline notes on May 27 that the competition topped ratings in its Tuesday premiere, not everything is rosy in the news.

Fans can hope that none of the negativity flows to the inspiring talents who are the true stars on the stage and that a better atmosphere can be cultivated from here on out.

‘America's Got Talent’ smokes ratings but that's not the whole smoking story

This week’s May 26 season premiere took Tuesday night ratings, but Variety notes that it was the lowest debut ever in the competition’s history.

No one knows how or if the audience will adjust when everything becomes virtual due to be production’s shutdown.

Both Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union became “America's Got Talent” judges in Season 14 last year. Although everything on camera seemed jovial, and Union’s NBA legend husband, Dwyane Wade, participated as a very enthusiastic guest judge, behind the scenes, Gabrielle claims that she was “isolated” and “poisoned” (meaning that she was ostracized) by Simon Cowell,. The British judge is the creator and “all-powerful” (as he asserts) executive producer of the competition, which has spinoff editions across the globe.

Neither Julianne Hough nor Gabrielle Union had their contracts renewed by “America's Got Talent,” and both ladies exited the show last November.

One of Gabrielle’s main contentions was that Simon Cowell’s constant smoking provoked very severe breathing attacks since Union is allergic to smoke. On her very first day, she was greeted by “a cloud of smoke.” Another problem surfaced when Union experienced “racist jokes” while Jay Leno was an “America's Got Talent” guest judge.

It seems too perfect that the investigative proceedings, involving 30 hours of interviews by an independent investigator, were wrapped on May 27, the day after the Season 15 “America's Got Talent” premiere. Officially, “it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive, or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance” and that neither “race nor gender” played a part in “advancement or elimination” of contestants, state the findings.

Nonetheless, Simon Cowell’s smoking has been an issue before.

ShowbizCheatSheat reports today (May 28) that Simon Cowell didn’t win any friends and even got on the bad side of “X Factor” producers. The persnickety Cowell related how a new diet and healthier lifestyle had helped him drop 60 pounds in an interview with Extra about the new season of the talent competition. Hopefully, smoking cessation is included in his enhanced self-development.

Terry Crews gave another approval to a choir with his golden buzzer on ‘America's Got Talent’

“He just loves to dance!” Heidi Klum exclaimed about the host, Terry Crews, on the Tuesday premiere this week. The comedian, and master of ceremonies, has an added reason for the overabundance of joy in his steps this season.

Just before the shutdown of “America's Got Talent” prompted by the coronavirus surge, Terry's wife, Rebecca, faced a crucial life-and-death battle with breast cancer.

Terry Crews traded his microphone for the title of the chief nurse in caring for his wife following a double mastectomy. Although Rebecca was thought to be only at Stage I, with cancer in only one breast, surgery revealed cancer in both breasts, so her courageous option undoubtedly saved her life, and bought back years of shared love.

Just knowing that Rebecca is now “100% cancer-free” is reason enough to dance, but Terry Crews was remarkably moved by the story and the song from Voices of Our City choir during the premiere. The ensemble comprised of singers, musicians, and narrators drawn from San Diego’s homeless population swept Crews up in admiration and emotion.

In a moment of déjà vu from last season with the Detroit Youth Choir Crews came out, insisting that the time for “just talk” was done, and doing something was necessary. His press of the golden buzzer put the singers straight through to the live shows on “America's Got Talent” and on a whole new life trajectory.

More up-lifters of premiere night on ‘America's Got Talent’

Archie Williams gave a performance of Elton John's “Don't Let the Sun Go down on Me” that was unlike anything Simon Cowell, his fellow judges, Elton John, or anyone else listening had ever heard before. Every note and every lyric of the song pulsated with personal meaning for the man who was sentenced to life +80 years in Louisiana’s notorious Angola prison.

His freedom, granted by the effort of the Innocence Project, makes every sunrise more precious now. The singer’s “America's Got Talent” journey is sure to be among the most memorable of the season, and it's only the first audition.

There was Malik, a drumming boy wonder, rockers Broken Roots, who seemed like brothers from another mother, and the magical sanitation worker who made Simon control Howie Mandel. Heidi Klum even kissed a pig in the first few minutes.

It's no doubt that two minutes can indeed change life on “America's Got Talent,” where acceptance and diversity have always been appreciated. Hopefully, Gabrielle Union’s aim to “improve the atmosphere” in the competition is accomplished, no matter the investigative findings, and the new season can hold onto all that makes it good.