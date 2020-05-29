"90 Day Fiancé" star, Big Ed, has turned into a celebrity since appearing on the popular TLC series. The San Diego resident has appeared on numerous shows, with the most notable being a cameo on Saturday Night Live. Big Ed’s social media followers have also increased, and the reality star has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. Big Ed constantly engages his fans, and he recently posted a picture that surprised his followers.

Big Ed shocked fans

In a recent post, Big Ed posted a throwback picture of himself as a young man in the 1980s, and he asked fans to guess who it was. To caption the picture, Big Ed wrote, “What do you think?

Is this Big Ed or Erick Estrada Circa 1984!” The youthful picture of Big Ed stunned fans. The 54-year-old had a mustache, and his followers thought that he looked handsome in the photograph. They praised Big Ed’s appearance, and some of his followers thought that he looked very sexy.

However, a few fans joked about his neck and said that it was more visible at the time than in his current age. Big Ed has spoken out against online bullying ever since he appeared on "90 Day Fiancé." A section of fans has made fun of his Klippel-Feil syndrome, a condition that causes two of the seven neck vertebrae to fuse. However, Big Ed has not shied away from dealing with his haters. The charismatic reality star has launched a campaign against bullying, and he has recently said that he would dedicate the rest of his life to fighting cyber-bullying.

Big Ed’s resolve to fight online bullying grew stronger last week after he learned about the death of Hana Kimura. The Japanese reality star committed suicide after she suffered from cyberbullying due to her time on popular Netflix show, Terrance House. While reacting to Hana’s death, Big Ed asked fans to stop online trolling since it was not funny.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

The San Diego resident said that he had watched every episode of the Terrance House and that Hana’s death had made him more determined to fight online bullying.

Big Ed and Rose

Although Big Ed’s time on "90 Day Fiancé" has made him popular with many viewers, his relationship with Rosemarie appears to be unsalvageable.

The couple recently traded some nasty comments on social media. During an interview with a fan, Big Ed joked that people have to brush their teeth so that their breath can smell pretty. The joke was a reference to a scene from this season in which he told Rosemarie that her breath was not pretty. However, Rosemarie hit back by asking her fans to vote for who was the better star between her and Big Ed. She proudly shared the results of her poll, which showed that 95-percent of the fans had chosen Team Rose. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."