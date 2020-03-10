Teddi Mellencamp has shared the cutest photo of her new baby daughter, Dove, with her famous rockstar Grandpa John Mellencamp and it is melting hearts across the social media according to People.

Teddi shared the new family photo on Instagram, revealing little Dove capturing the heart of her grandpa

John Mellencamp can be seen in the Instagram share, looking loving down at the newest member of his family. Baby Dove looks content and compy swaddled tightly in her cozy baby blanket and held by Grandpa John.

Even though the photo is too cute for words, Teddi's social media followers loved her caption even more.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star captioned the photo giving a huge nod to one of John's biggest hit songs. The caption reads, "She wasn’t born in a small town, and she won’t grow up in a small town, but she loves when Peepaw comes to visit her in the big town. #dovelove." It did not take John Mellencamp fans but seconds to catch the connection Teddi made with John's song.

Comments began immediately flooding in with all of Teddi's reality show castmates leaving their approval of not only the picture but, Teddi's witty tribute.

Teddi Mellencamp stated that the photo was taken as a memento of John Mellencamp's first meeting with his beautiful new grandbaby. Little Dove was welcomed into the world by mom Teddi and dad Edwin Arroyave on February 25. She is the reality star's third child. Teddi and Edwin share a daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, who have already fallen head-over-heels in love with their new baby sister.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' fans are gearing up for the upcoming Season 10 premiere

Viewers are ready to buckle in for the bumpy ride of controversy and drama that is set to unleash when the women of Beverly Hills returns on April 15. One of the most controversial details that have been released about the new season that has fans chomping at the bits is the return of Brandi Glanville.

Glanville has been leaving hints and clues on her social media platforms for several weeks, revealing that her return is going to cause some major issues with the other wives.

Brandi reveals she has been prepping for the massive amount of hate she knows she will be receiving once the series begins to air. However, Brandi is used to be in the middle of controversy and drama.

It will be crazy interesting to see just how Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards' alleged hook-up drama will unfold. It should be quite a season as Brandi continues to stand her ground with her claims of hooking up with Denise Richards, all the while Denise continues to deny, deny deny. So far, the Denise/Brandi hook up clash is all that has been revealed for fans to look forward to in Season 10.

With Brandi Glanville back in the mix, it will be quite interesting to see which "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" remain alliances and who will become new enemies. The Season 10 cast of "RHOBH" line-up will also include Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Denise Richards as well as newbies Sutton Strake and Garcelle Beauvais. Season 10 begins airing on April 15, on Bravo.