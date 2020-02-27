"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards and big sister Kathy Hilton are reportedly very stressed out over their sister Kim Richards soon to be published memoir Book, according to Radar Online.

Kim Richards,55, has a lot to say in her memoir book. The actress has lived a very interesting life, to say the least. However, it is her sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, that are reportedly very worried about the book's release. While Kim has not always been the most stable sister, Kyle and Kathy fear what she may have written, or exposed in her new book titled The Whole Truth: The Reality of it All.

Kim Richards could expose some huge family drama for Kyle Richards in the new book

The "Escape to Witch Mountain" star stated in a recent statement through HarperCollins Publishers, “I’ve come to learn that holding on to secrets is like holding on to your breath.” Kim's statement has since been removed and is said to have caused a huge ruckus around the official release date. Kim's book was originally set for release on April 28, but that date has been pushed back considerably to February 2, 2021.

Kim was recently involved in a lawsuit with her ghostwriter, Alison Kingsley Baker, who claims that Kim has not paid her for her services. Baker claimed that Kim made numerous excuses to the judge as to why she had failed to pay Baker for her work. Baker revealed that Kim Richards received a $300,000 advance on her book, but did not feel the need to pay her obligations. The judge did, however, order that Kim fork over just over $5000 to Baker.

Kyle Richards stressed out over dealing with Kim Richards

As for Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, a source allegedly told Radar that they are on pins and needles afraid she will go too far and overshare way too much about their famous family's private matters. At this time, Kim is in talks for the go-ahead to release the book sooner rather than later and bring her back into the public spotlight.

Fans of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will remember Kim and Kyle Richards have a major dysfunctional relationship.

The two had even argued numerous times on the reality series about Kim's former star status within the family.

Will Kim Richards be asked to return to 'RHOBH' reality series?

Kyle, on the other hand, over the years, has had her plate completely full, taking care of and coping emotionally from Kim's alcohol and drug-fueled fits of rage. It has been a real rollercoaster of a-life for the sisters, and the drama exposed on the Bravo "Real Housewives" franchise has really wedged a lot of distance between the two.

The memoir book will most touch on a lot of the family chaos and likely to expose some personal family details that will hurt, shame and embarrass not only Kyle and Kathy, and possibly Paris and Nicky as well as Kim and her children.

However, in the meantime, with the book release being pushed back so far, it may buy the family enough time to convince Kim to reveal the information to Kyle Richards, who will then determine the next step in hopes of keeping private family information from being exposed publicly.