Corey Feldman is preparing for some major legal backlash after calling out actor Charlie Sheen as one of the big Hollywood names responsible for raping his beloved friend and late film co-star Cory Haim. After a lot of difficulties airing the self-made documentary "My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys" it has been revealed that Cory Feldman has named "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen as one of Hollywood's biggest child predators according to EW.

Cory Feldman's film debuted on Monday night at a screening in Los Angeles, Feldman listed the men who he says sexually assaulted him and his friend Corey Haim when they were child stars.

Feldman alleges that Corey Haim had confided in him that actor Charlie Sheen raped him while making the 1986 film "Lucas" when he was only 13-years-old.

Corey Feldman child predator revelations shock Hollywood

During the film, Feldman reveals specific and graphic details that he alleges Haim shared with him about the day that Sheen allegedly raped him. Feldman backs up his claims with a number of people appearing in the documentary that reveals that Haim also confided the same details about Charlie Sheen to them before his death including Feldman's ex-wife Susannah Sprague.

Corey Feldman went on to discuss his horrific experiences making claims that he was sexually abused by actor Jon Grissom, who worked with both Corey's on the set of films" License to Drive" and "Dream a Little Dream." Feldman also named nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman and former talent manager Marty Weiss. He also said Dominick Brascia, a former actor and one-time friend of both Coreys who died in 2018, had also opened up about Sheen's alleged sexual abuse of Corey Haim.

Corey Haim allegedly confided in Corey Feldman, asked him before his death to tell his story

Feldman's film was originally set to begin airing at 11 p.m. as a pay-per-view- event. Ticket prices were listed at $20. However, difficulties arose and the film was unable to stream online. Feldman announced that they were trying to remedy the technical difficulties but later placed an announcement on the site asking for patience.

As previously reported in 2017 by Blasting News, Sheen allegedly took advantage of the very young and naive child star Cory Haim while the two actors were filming the 80s movie "Lucas." Charlie, who was 19 at the time of filming, is alleged to have introduced Haim to drugs and then reportedly raped the young teenage actor on set.

Charlie Sheen continues to deny all accusations pertaining to Corey Haim

This is not the first time questions have been raised concerning Charlie Sheen's bizarre sexual preferences. Sheen's ex-wife "RHOBH" star Denise Richards also mentioned during their divorce proceedings that she had found Charlie on more than one occasion viewing disturbing websites that featured underage boys and girls.

Richards, fearing for the safety of her daughters, signed an official declaration to stop Charlie Sheen from being permitted overnight visitations with the couple's daughters.

According to The Wrap, Charlie Sheen's rep stated “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” Sheen’s spokesperson said Tuesday. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Corey Haim's mom sides with Sheen

Judy Haim, Corey's mother continues to deny that her late son Corey was abused, in any way, by Sheen stating in email correspondence to Sheen's publicists that accusations were false and that if such a thing would have taken place she would have known about it.

She also added that she felt that Corey Feldman had "lost his mind," saying that this is a terrible way to remember her son's death.

I GIV U MY PERSONAL GUARANTEE THAT EVERYONE WILL GET 2 C THE FILM! EVEN IF I HAVTA BUTN DVDS & SEND THEM 2 EACH OF U! NOTHING WILL KEEP #MYTRUTHDOC FROM COMING OUT! THIS IS INSANE! PLEASE PRAY 4 US! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Corey Feldman has promised via Twitter that he is doing anything and everything to get the site up and running and will not stop until everyone has seen the film one way or another. Feldman reveals he will keep updating the details via Twitter.